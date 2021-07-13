Denver locals are crowding the downtown streets in the first real big event following the pandemic

Coors Field KDVR

The MLB All-Star Week started last week and it's been the first large downtown event since the pandemic swept the world last year and into this year.

The event that is spanning multiple days has produced large crowds who are living in the midst of baseball excitement and unavailable challenges for the people who actually live in the Downtown Denver area.

On Monday locals expressed a positive response to the events. They stated that while it may be difficult to navigate the city streets with all of the crowds, locals are very happy that Denver is looking like it's old self instead of a ghost town.

A ballpark neighborhood resident stated, “I think it’s awesome … it’s good for the community."

A local news station also spoke with residents who were outside of the King Soopers grocery store at 20th Street and Chestnut Place.

One man stated, “I have to get the dog acclimated to the crowds."

Another dog owner said, “I mean my dog hates it." Which solidified the reality that minor dog woes and crowded streets were the primary thoughts at the front of their minds. Another resident mentioned that biking is difficult with all of the traffic and crowds.

Another challenge is visitor parking. According to an apartment tenant close to Coors field, "I had a friend here last week … [they] paid $40 for parking, which wasn’t cool."

The few complaints were outweighed by the positive feedback that came pouring in. People living in the city weren't particularly bothered by the large crowds.

Minor challenges aside, the baseball game seems to be breathing life into the downtown streets following months of what felt very isolating for the people who live there.

Sources:

https://kdvr.com/sports/all-star-game/after-a-year-of-empty-streets-downtown-denver-residents-welcome-all-star-activity/

