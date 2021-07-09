A shoe seller is suing a neighboring restaurant for its outdoor dining setup

My Brother's Bar The Denver Post

The Boulder-based Pedestrian Shops have sued My Brother's Bar and are claiming that the restaurant's igloo-shaped domes and picnic tables are preventing access to the shoe shops parking lot.

The footwear retailer that is 52-years old owns the building that houses its Denver store. They filed the lawsuit against Brother's bar in Denver District Court last week.

St. Charles Town is the Denver-based company that owns My Brother's Bar and is the entity named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The filing states that in 2006 the prior owners of the adjacent properties entered into an easement agreement to create a shared parking lot behind both parcels. For those who need access into the roughly 6,250-square-foot lot with around 30 spaces they can enter from Platte Street... which happens to be the side that Brother's bar occupies.

According to Richard Polk who is the owner of Pedestrian Shops, "It’s unfortunate that after 15 years of continuous use of the parking lot, that this was necessary. But we are holding out hope that there will be a positive resolution for everybody.”

After the pandemic hit, the restaurant received temporary permission from the city in June 2020 to extend outdoor seating into the parking lot. According to the lawsuit the restaurant then built a removable chain on the Platte street entrance which restricted cars from entering the lot.

The owner of My Brother's Bar, Danny Newman states, "In the middle of the pandemic, we’ve been working with all of our neighbors to make sure we’re all able to survive these tough times. Because we’ve been able to operate our restaurant safely, we’ve brought business to the neighborhood that wouldn’t have been there otherwise.” Danny also recently purchased the Mercury Cafe in Denver's downtown area.

In the lawsuit, Pedestrian Shops states that it agreed to refrain from enforcing its easement rights in July, but the neighbors settled on an end date of October 31st, 2020 for the outdoor setup. The shop states, "while unclear and without conceding the point, the Forbearance Agreement may have been extended through email communications until June 30, 2021.”

It is also stated in the lawsuit that Pedestrian Shops made requests by email, in person, and a cease-and-desist letter to try to clear the obstruction in the parking lot but nothing changed so they filed the lawsuit on July 2nd.

