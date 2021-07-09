Blue-green algae has been found in Sloan’s Lake that is potentially toxic

Sloan's Lake The Denver Post

Public health officials have found blue-green algae that would be potentially deadly in the water at Sloan's Lake and are advising that people and their pets avoid all contact with the lake water.

The warnings about the algae bloom, from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, were posted Thursday in a press release after several tests detected it in the water.

The release states that dogs are at the biggest risk if they drink the water or lick the algae off their fur but it is also confirmed to be poisonous for livestock, birds, cats, fish, wildlife, and humans. Symptoms can range from liver failure to neurologic problems and in the worst case, death.

Two years agree blue-green algae was linked to the deaths of numerous dogs in Georgia and North Carolina. One wildlife expert also believed a fish killed in the lake last year may have been connected to the algae.

For those who wonder what the algae look like, it is described to be pea-green paint or slime that appears on the water's surface and it normally grows when the weather reaches about 75 degrees and it is sunny out.

Pets can fall ill within minutes or even days of ingesting the algae. The symptoms described include vomiting, diarrhea, weakness or staggering, difficulty breathing, drooling, convulsions, or seizures.

The release stated that the algae will most likely remain in Sloan's Lake for another month or until temperatures begin to cool down.

If your pet touches the algae, immediately rinse them off with fresh water. Any humans who touch the algae should wash their hands with soap and water immediately.

