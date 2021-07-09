The woman who appeared to drive into a protestor during the protests last year has been found not guilty

Woman driving recklesslly 9 News

The incident which was caught on video happened last May during a protest. A woman, Jennifer Watson, seemed to drive into a protestor with her vehicle near the state capital, off the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Broadway. The video showed people surrounding her SUV and when she drives off her car veers to the right and knocks a man to the ground.

As of today, her defense team confirmed that she was not found guilty of assault but she was found guilty of a reckless driving charge which is a misdeamnor.

Ryan Brackley, Jennifer's attorney has told several news outlets that she was scared for her safety because she was caught in a traffic jam during the protest over the death of George Floyd in the heart of Denver's downtown district.

Ryan also says that Jennifer was trying to get home when she was "diverted" by protestors. "She was alone in her car with her dog when she was surrounded by people who began kicking and hitting her car and taunting and yelling at her. "While stopped, Mr. Max Bailey jumped up onto the hood of her car, and her windshield was smashed in two places. She was fearful for her safety."

Max Bailey, who is the man who climbed onto her hood says that he got on top of her car because he was scared of getting run over, "The reason I was in front of the car was to make sure everyone was safe and to get this lady to stop from running over protesters. The reason I got on top of the car was because she accelerated into me and I’m not going to lie down and let somebody run over me.”

