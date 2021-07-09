A mountain lion has been located after being found under the deck of a home

Mountain Lion CPW

In the Central Denver metro area a mountain lion was found under the deck of a home. The animal was tranquilized in Englewood on Thursday night and relocated this morning in an unpopulated part of Douglas County.

According to a manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area Wildlife, Matt Martinez they, “chose to go hands-on” with the mountain lion and sedate it because it was “so deep in the heart of the city.”

After the mountain lion was sedated it had tags placed in its ears which is very standard practice for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife group after relocating an animal such as a mountain lion or bear.

The home where the mountain lion was found is located at South Broadway and East Oxford Avenue. The family who lives there reported that they decided to investigate whether or not something was outside when their house cat began acting skittish when they tried to have it go outside. Once they went out the residents saw the mountain lion under their deck and immediately contacted the authorities. The mountain lion was confirmed to be around two years old and a female weighing sixty pounds.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife received their initial report about the mountain lion saying that it was traveling from the foothills into the city this past Tuesday. They received another report that it had been spotted near the intersection of Quebec Street and Mineral Avenue which is about ten miles from the home where it was sedated yesterday.

Jason wrote in his news report, “It is possible it could be from the same mountain lion, which may have navigated northwest up Willow Creek and Little Dry Creek and into Englewood, but there is no way of definitively knowing that is the case."

