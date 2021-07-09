Although fully vaccinated, an Arvada couple has tested positive for COVID-19

Vaccine The Denver Channel

A couple from Arvada has tested positive for COVID-19 even though they received the second dose of the vaccine several months ago.

Chris Biondini and his wife believe that they caught COVID at their first concert since the pandemic began last year, which was at the Country Jam in Grand Junction that ended a little over a week ago. Chris lamented and said, "It was so much fun. We’ve been on lockdown for over a year."

The Country jam is a three-day music festival featuring all-country artists and there are usually tens of thousands of people there every night throughout the weekend.

Apparently, Chris and his wife aren't the only people who contracted the virus at the festival. An outbreak of seven cases has been reported by The Mesa County Health Department and has been traced back to the Country Jam. If the Arvada couple did get the virus at the music festival, they wouldn't be the only ones.

It was a surprise to Chris and his wife when they tested positive for the virus because they had gotten their second Moderna shot less than 90 days prior. Chris even said, "I was like, why did I go through the hassle and the trouble?"

According to Doctor Michelle Barron who is the senior medical director of infection prevention at UCHealth, the delta variant is here and it's not to leave anytime soon. The doctor stated, "The part that’s concerning is the delta variant is highly, highly contagious — more contagious than the standard COVID virus we saw at the beginning. Actually 60% potentially more contagious. It may have more virus production and that’s how it spreads faster, but we don’t have a full answer for that."

The doctor did conclude with saying that the vaccine will still work to stop many of the severe illness that leads to actual hospitalization, "If you look at who’s being hospitalized, 90% of these people have not been vaccinated and are still getting pretty sick from it. So, getting vaccinated even if you are young and healthy keeps you from ending up in the hospital, especially with these variants that are not to be messed with.

Sources:

https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/arvada-couple-tests-positive-for-covid-19-despite-being-fully-vaccinated

