As of today, Governor Jared Polis has ended all Covid emergency orders

Covid restrictions ended Fox 31 News

When the pandemic hit Colorado last year, the restrictions immediately went into place and Governor Jared Polis called for a health emergency executive order.

As of today, the governor has ended the COVID-19 emergency executive order and rescinded all of the executive orders that were issued throughout the duration of the pandemic up until now.

In a briefing today Governor polis said the following, “This has been a challenging year for our state and country. We’ve experienced pain and loss but through it all, Coloradans did their part, made good choices by wearing masks, socially distancing, and sacrificing moments with loved ones, and we succeeded in having one of the lowest COVID fatality rates in the nation."

“We have been supportive of empowering individuals to make the best decisions for themselves and their families and been guided by science every step of the way over this rocky ground...“And while we have reached a milestone with over 70% of our state receiving the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, we must remain vigilant. Today, thanks to the decisions and resilience of Coloradans, our economy is roaring back and we are taking the next bold step to ensure Colorado is building back stronger than before.”

As of now, over 70% of adult people living in Colorado have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This news comes at the same time that several outlets have reported about the delta variant spreading at a Colorado music festival.

What is your take? Should all restrictions be lifted now that the majority of adults in Colorado are vaccinated?

