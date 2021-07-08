A Police sergeant has been charged with a DUI after fleeing the scene

Sergeant John Moreland Photo by Aurora PD/Facebook

There was a probable cause statement released yesterday by the Denver police stating that a sergeant was arrested for a DUI after fleeing the scene on foot and then returning.

John Moreland, a sergeant with the Aurora Police Department, was arrested for driving under the influence and obstructing a peace officer Monday afternoon at 4720 Tower Road in Denver.

Initially, John had been pulled over for failure to drive in a single lane by a Denver police officer according to the probable cause statement.

The officer that pulled John over reported that he noticed John was exhibiting signs of being under the influence. These signs included mumbling, swaying, slurring his speech and the strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

In the statement that the arresting officer wrote, he said that John, "was not offered voluntary Standardized Field Sobriety Tests due to immediate custody as he fled the scene on foot but did return a few minutes later.”

When John returned to the scene the officer advised him of his rights and he refused a chemical test. John was arrested on the spot and processed but was not booked into jail according to the Denver police.

The Aurora Police Department has confirmed that John has been with their department since 2007. At this time they are not commenting on the case until John has, "has been adjudicated in the courts and not until the completion of our Internal Affairs Investigation.”

Sources:

https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/aurora-police-sergeant-arrested-in-denver-on-dui-charges-after-fleeing-scene-on-foot-police-say

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.