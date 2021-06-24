A Tribute to Tampa Bay Ray Charles for African-American Music Appreciation Month

Caroline de Braganza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TBW7H_0aeEc5UZ00
The Genius at workVictor Diaz Lamich/Wikimedia Commons

(Image source)

Many musicians, composers, singers and songwriters have contributed to the legacy of African-American Music and its influence in American culture, but the Genius got the party started.

Many folks believe Ray Charles (1930-2004) is a native son of Albany, Georgia, as that’s where he was born in 1930. Technically correct, but here’s the true story.

Elesta Pritchett, former Mayor of the tiny town of Greenville in north Florida, was born a month before Ray, and her family lived only a couple houses away—she relates the story:

“My momma said that his momma wasn't anything but a child when she was pregnant with him. It was a scandal here in Greenville.”

Ray's father had a sister who lived in Albany, Georgia, and she came to fetch Ray’s pregnant mother, Aretha, and took her away to Albany. Aretha returned to Greenville only a month after Ray’s birth.

When Ray died in 2004, Mayor Pritchett was determined to make people aware of his childhood in Greenville. Funding was a problem but, through her persistence, the state of Florida provided some money.

Bradley Cooley and Brad Cooley Jr. in nearby Lamont carved a statue of Ray for free. The memorial was unveiled on February 18, 2006. It comprises a dedication plaque and bronze statue in a small plaza in Haffye Hays Park in the center of town.

“Oooh! What really struck me was that foot of his, like he was dancing. That's him. When he was playing, he'd be all into it and that foot of his would be up off the pedal,” said Elesta of the statue.

Although Albany lays claim to R.C.’s heritage, his real childhood home was Greenville. The Ray Charles Musical Revolving Sculpture in Albany arrived nearly two years after the statue in Greenville.

Elesta said Greenville is not in competition with Albany.

“This is Ray Charles's home. Greenville. He walked these sand roads with no shoes on. The people here now, the younger generation, I wanted them to know.”

The house where he grew up was due for demolition in 2006, and once again Mayor Elesta Pritchett convinced Florida to put up money to buy and repair the house. It opened as an attraction in 2009 - 443 SW Ray Charles Avenue. You can City Hall for a tour of the interior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASIQC_0aeEc5UZ00
Childhood home of Ray Charles in Greenville, FloridaMichael Rivera'Wikimedia Commons

(Image source)

Now you know Tampa Bay Ray was a Floridian, even though he sang this:

Ray started losing his sight at age 5 and was completely blind by seven. He then attended The Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in St. Augustine, where he learned Braille and started music lessons for piano, clarinet and saxophone.

He made frequent visits back to Greenville until his mother’s death in 1945 when he was only 15. That same year, he completed school and moved to Jacksonville, followed by Orlando, then to Tampa. In 1948 he moved out of state to Seattle, Washington to further his musical career.

Ray may be gone, but he lives on in our hearts.

He mixed gospel, R & B and jazz to create a new form of music that came to be known as soul. That’s why I’ve been a fan for sixty years. When I’m feeling low, the best tonic to lift my mood is to play a Ray Charles CD.

Thank you for blessing this nation—and the world—with your music. RIP.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9c0b8f2c409157efb7f77b5800855bfc.blob

Published essayist. Follow me for local news that impacts our lives, plus stories on public and mental health. Through writing, I also share my passion for music, politics, our environment and social justice, and hope you find value in my words.

110 followers
Loading

More from Caroline de Braganza

Is the Us Winning the Race against the COVID-19 Delta Variant?

Are we running out of time?Michal Jarmoluk/Pixabay. Florida is one of the worst affected states as cases climb. Since the start of the pandemic, the clever and opportunistic SARS-CoV-2 virus, which we know as Covid-19, has mutated four times. First, we had Alpha from the UK, which became the dominant variant in the US and elsewhere, then Beta from South Africa and Gamma from Brazil, both of which remained somewhat localized.Read full story
Florida State

Visit St. Augustine, Florida - The Oldest City in the U.S. With a Rich History

Welcome to the longest continually inhabited European-founded city in the United States—known as the "Nation’s Oldest City." St. Augustine lies on the northeast coast of Florida and is the county seat of St. John’s County. The city is popular with day trippers and tourists,and less than a two-hour drive from Orlando.Read full story
Dunedin, FL

Why Not Escape Orlando and Head to Dunedin - The Best Kept Secret Near Tampa Bay

June through August are not the best months to be in Orlando. High airline and hotel prices, coupled with high humidity, might make you want to head to the beach. As Dunedin is only 108 miles away, a road trip is arguably the best way to travel. You can stop off for a break in Tampa, then continue the 25 miles to Dunedin. You could fit in a visit to Clearwater five miles to the south, or plan a longer route home via St. Petersburg.Read full story

Islamorada Is a Village of Five Islands in the Sunshine State

Islamorada is an incorporated village in Monroe County, Florida, and sits between Miami and Key West, in the Florida Keys—90 minutes driving time from Miami and around two hours northeast of Key West.Read full story
Florida State

Does Teaching Critical Race Theory Feed Hatred or Unite People?

The Florida State Education Board voted to ban this topic in public schools, amid protests from many educators. This shouldn’t surprise Florida residents, as lawmakers in at least 16 states have introduced bills that seek to restrict how teachers can discuss racism, sexism, and other social issues.Read full story
Florida State

For a Popular Summer Tonic Why Not Head to Santa Rosa Beach Florida?

Sunset at Santa Rosa BeachSandcloud/wikimedia commons. As June is Great Outdoors Month, it’s the ideal time to switch off and travel further than your backyard for your summer vacation.Read full story

St George Island on Florida's forgotten coast - an unspoiled paradise

Endless beach within your reachEbyabe/wikimedia commons. St. George Island State Park Beach is ranked #4 Best Beach Nationwide for 2021!. But there are other beaches here - Dr. Beach consistently rates St. George’s Island as having the top beaches in the U.S.Read full story
1 comments

Don't Forget Memorial Day Is More Than the Start of Summer - It's History

On Memorial Day, May 31, Americans remember those in the US Military who died on active service. Many across the nation will host celebrations with friends and family to commemorate this special day.Read full story
Florida State

Unlock the Door to Hidden Treasures in Siesta Key Island, Florida

Aerial view of Siesta Key Island looking westSandra LaFlamme/Pixabay. Consistently ranked one of the best vacation destinations in the country, Siesta Key is a barrier island on the southwest coast, just a short drive from downtown Sarasota.Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Why Sanibel Island Is a Paradise in Florida Which Offers Much More Than Shelling

Shells to the sky on Sanibel Islandnikoretro/flickr. This gem in southwest Florida is famous for beaches filled with shells. Travel & Leisure Magazine considers Sanibel Island the best shelling spot in North America, and “Dr Beach” includes it among his picks for best Florida beach towns for its excellent shelling.Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

From Fine Art to Fishing - All on Call in St. Petersburg, Florida

Downtown St Petersburg from the MarinaJohn O'Neill/wikimedia commons. St Petersburg was once known as “God’s Waiting Room” in the twentieth century because of its popularity as a retirement destination. But this moniker no longer applies as the population of around 271,000 (2020 census) now has a median age of 39.3 years.Read full story
1 comments

There's No Easy Way to Navigate Your Way Through the Agony of Grief

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many families have had to endure grief and loss of a loved one or friend. That they could not be at their bedside to say goodbye worsened the pain of loss.Read full story
Florida State

For the Best Summer Break in Florida, Why Not Visit Panama City Beach?

View looking west from St Andrew's PierJ.S. Clark/Wikimedia Commons. Panama City Beach, referred to by locals as PCB, is a firm favorite for those seeking an affordable beach vacation – couples, families and people of all ages – and a popular retirement destination. There’s an international airport only 20 minutes away.Read full story
Florida State

Fine Gulf Coast Sand Between Your Toes Is Guaranteed in Destin, Florida

With 1,300 miles of coastline, Florida is a great destination for your summer vacation. Although the weather is hotter, you can take a dip in the ocean or walk barefoot on the beaches to cool off!Read full story

A Busy Biden Backs Patent Waiver on Vaccines and Attends Vax Live Concert

Limited global vaccine supply is one of the biggest challenges to ending the pandemic. Ramping up production and providing financial support are key elements to overcoming the obstacles the world faces. Both actions tackle these issues.Read full story

This Year We Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Carole King's 1971 Album Tapestry

Carole King at the JFK Presidential Library-Boston, Mass. April 12, 2012.Michael Borkson/Wikimedia Commons. (Wikimedia Commons Licence) Carole King is one of 16 nominees for the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Whether or not she’s inducted, she’s one of the greatest songwriters of the rock era.Read full story
Florida State

If You Want to Make a Splash in Florida This Summer Visit These 2 Beaches

Your landing in the ocean may not be as spectacular as that of the SpaceX Dragon last Sunday morning. With summer break around the corner, the seaside is always a popular holiday destination.Read full story

Can the Sunshine State Celebrate Independence Day This Year Without Covid-19?

It’s doubtful, as the coronavirus pandemic is not going away anytime soon. Although the roll out of vaccinations across the country is progressing well, with nearly 40% of people at least receiving their first jab, it’s unlikely Florida or any other state will reach 80% herd immunity by July 4.Read full story

Will the American Families Plan Help Ease Poverty for Millions in the US?

The following words are from the sonnet “The New Colossus” written in 1883 by Emma Lazarus. The full poem is inscribed on a brass plaque affixed to the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy