Austin, TX

Willie Nelson's Outlaw Tour Concert Will be In Austin, TX August 22, 2021

Carol Lennox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlfKK_0bLVfmEl00
Willie Nelson performing Feb. 2020.photo by Billy English

Willie Nelson and Austin, Texas are synonymous. He's lived in Austin since 1972, and we claim him as our own. He was born in Abbot, Texas, and has lived other places, but Austin has had him the longest.

Upon moving to Austin in 1972, Willie performed regularly at the Armadillo World Headquarters. I first heard him perform in the late 1970's and have been a super fan ever since. I even met him once, after a charity concert in Dallas, but missed two other opportunities to hang out backstage with him.Those are two of my biggest life regrets.

No one talks about it, but Willie is in his eighties. We don't talk about it because we believe he is immortal. Still, it's a good idea to catch this concert tour at the Germania Insurance Ampitheater in Austin, TX, or wherever else you can on his 2021 Outlaw tour.

Willie sounded just as good the last time I heard him when he sang onstage with and for Beto O'Rourke when O'Rourke ran for Congress. Willie's signature guitar riffs rang out from the Auditorium Shores on the banks of Lady Bird Lake just as powerfully as the first time I saw him in person at Billy Bob's nearly thirty years ago.

It's fitting that this tour is called the Outlaw Tour. Willie is one of the founders of outlaw country, which he and others such as Kris Krisofferson developed to rebel against the restrictions of the Nashville sound that ruled country music in until the late 1960s. Outlaw country became the most popular as Willie and others climbed the charts.

He's experimented over the years with jazzy, bluesy, rock and roll influences. His voice is rugged and jazzy and his off-beat stylings are iconic.

More than a musician, Willie has used his fame to promote causes he cares about. His first major philanthropic undertaking was Farm Aid started in 1985, and which takes place each year. After Bob Dylan mentioned during the Live Aid Concert that he hoped some of the proceeds could go to farmers to help them keep their land, Willie organized Farm Aid, and Dylan was one of the performers at the first concert.

Willie also supports the environment through Willie Nelson Biodiesels, fuel made from vegetable oil. He is an advocate for the humane treatment of horses and dairy cattle. He is on the board of directors of the Animal Welfare Institute and Habitat for Horses, from whom he's adopted several horses.

Fittingly, he's also on the board of the Texas Music Project, the official music charity of Texas that provides music education to disadvantaged youth and children in hospitals.

Go hear Willie Nelson on this tour. Go for the music, but also to honor this great Texan and resident of Austin. Go because he is an icon in both music and supporting the backbone of America, the farmers. Go because he cares about the environment and animals. Go because he's Willie Nelson, and you can't call yourself a Texan if you haven't heard him in person at a live concert.

Joining Willie Nelson and Family for select dates of the 2021 Outlaw Music Festival Tour are Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams, Ryan Bingham, Margo Price, Yola, Kathleen Edwards, Ida Mae and more.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 5

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_2659c8fdfeabf780581fbbcec8dbf598.blob

My purpose is to inspire and inform. You can read more by me on Medium.com/@carollennox, and on the Good Men Project. I've had a lifetime of valuable experiences, and I want to share the lessons I've learned readily, or been forced to learn. I'm a psychotherapist, a hypnotherapist, a mother to my amazing son, Blake Scott, whom I write about often. I also write about race, equality, social justice, sex, government, and Mindfulness, not in that order.

Austin, TX
1185 followers
Loading

More from Carol Lennox

Austin, TX

For Music Lovers, Film Buffs, Runners, Art Lovers, Crafters and Foodies, Austin, TX is the Best Destination

Austin City Limits concert.Photo by Tomek Baginski on Unsplash. Many of the following festivals and events are returning to Austin August and September, 2021. Click on the links for specific dates and times. Some are TBA, to be announced. The following information is from Visit Austin.Read full story
Austin, TX

Here's What Makes Austin, TX a Great Place to be Single

Photo of the Austin Hotel on S. CongressPhoto by Lisa Munoz Johnstone. Fifty-one percent of the population of Austin, TX are single. That's more than half of the population composed of unmarried people, and Austin offers plenty for them to do on dates, along with places to meet other singles.Read full story
Texas State

5 Completely Different Live Festivals in Austin, Texas in August and September 2021

Austin, TX Zilker Park.Photo by Tomek Baginski on Unsplash. Austin, Texas is famous for its festivals. Although most were canceled or postponed in 2020, many are being reopened with safety measures in place in 2021.Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

When Out on the Town in Austin, TX, Go to Two of the Weirdest Bars in the City Whose Motto is "Keep Austin Weird."

Photo of Blues singer and an armadillo in C-Boys.Photo by Blake Burwell. While it is true that other bars in Austin, and even in other cities, sport chicken bingo, there's only one on S. Congress Street in Austin, TX where the chicken bingo can be the main draw on Sundays, along with the country music that's only played on that day. The rest of the time it's soul and R&B at C-Boys Heart and Soul.Read full story
Austin, TX

Where can you find a Museum of the Weird and a Building full of Uncommon Objects? Only in Austin, TX of course

Poster of Museum of the Weird.photo from website of Museum of the Weird. The Museum of the Weird and the eclectic antique store Uncommon Objects could only exist in Austin, Texas. You won't see anything like them anywhere else, so visit while you can.Read full story
Texas State

Drive-in Theaters Make a Come-Back in Austin, Texas

Movie screen on rooftop in Downtown Austin, TXPhoto courtesy of 365 Things Austin. I grew up going to drive-in movies with my parents. I remember the tinny sound from the speakers, never duplicated and so therefore distinctive. We played on a gravel playground before the movie started, and during intermission. Later, as a teen, we sat on the hood to watch the movie, when we weren't making out inside the car.Read full story
Texas State

You Can Take a Walk Through History and Culture on the Tejano Trails in Austin, Texas

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center.Photo courtesy of Solis constructors. Like most of Texas, Austin has a rich Mexican American/Tejano past. Texas once belonged to Mexico, and many Latino families in Texas have been here since before Texas became a state. The free walking tour on the Tejano Trails in the city of Austin invokes much of that rich heritage.Read full story
Austin, TX

Blues on the Green Returns to Zilker Park in Austin, TX

Stage for Blues on the Green in Zilker Park.Photo by Tomek Baginski on Unsplash. Blues on the Green, sponsored by Austin City Limits Radio, is the penultimate Austin music scene. It's outdoors. The large stage is in beautiful, open Zilker park, where the downtown skyline is the backdrop. In past Blues on the Green events, the audience filled every square inch of space with blankets, coolers, and dancing in the grass. It's Austin's largest free concert series. The music is bluesy, which is pays homage to Stevie Ray Vaughn, Doyle Bramhall, Lou Ann Barton and many other famous Austin blues masters.Read full story
Austin, TX

"Beautifully Loved" Organization in Austin, Texas to host Wine Tasting to Benefit Children with Chronic Illness

T-Shirt design by Cami of the Love Tribe.Photo courtesy of Beautifully Loved. Beautifully Loved is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing emotional, mental and practical support to children suffering from chronic illness and their families.Read full story
Austin, TX

Baylor Scott & White Hospitals and Encompass Health Provide Superior Care

Photo of Medical Doctor.Photo from National Cancer Institute on Unsplash. I broke both my ankles on July 3, 2021. As one writer colleague pointed out, I lost my independence the day before Independence Day.Read full story
Austin, TX

Best Pizzas in Austin, Texas if You Aren't Italian

A wood burning oven to make pizza.Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. I will list some of the best pizzas in Austin, TX, but I must confess to a bias. I've been to Italy. So there's that. Also, the best pizza I've ever had is a family owned small franchise only found in Fort Worth, Texas, named Mama's Pizza. They don't ship, but if you're ever there, grab a pie. You can thank me later.Read full story
Austin, TX

Displacement and Zoning are Issues with any Affordable Housing and Higher Density Projects in Austin, TX

Tallest residential building in Austin, TX.Photo by Tomek Bazinsky on Unsplash. One of the factors in developing affordable housing in Austin, TX is that developers make more money building multi-family projects than single-family homes. Therefore, developers seek density bonus programs with the city of Austin, or DBPs, which offer them more area to build on, or in most cases more area to build up. That's the main reason high rise multi-family dwellings are being constructed throughout Austin.Read full story
Texas State

Austin, Texas Moved Back to Stage Four in COVID Risk-Based Guidelines

Whole Foods in Austin, TX with some shoppers masked.photo by Brittani Burns. Austin, Texas and Travis County health officials moved the city and county to Stage 4 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines as health experts say the delta variant continues to fuel a spike in case numbers and hospitalizations.Read full story
3 comments
Austin, TX

Project Connect, Like the Stalled CodeNext, has Potential Issues with Displacement of People Near the Light Rails

Project Connect in Austin, TX promises to take the concerns and issues of neighbors who will be living next to the new proposed Orange and Blue rail lines into consideration when locating stations and beginning construction.Read full story
Austin, TX

Homelessness No Camping Law Enacted After Proposition B in Austin, Texas Enters Third Phase of Enforcement

Evan Maddemma packs his belongings into a bin provided by the City of Austin (Grace Reader, KXAN) "We started on the hike and bike trail around North Pleasant Valley and made our way to around City Hall. During this phase we are putting out outreach and explaining what's going on. We didn't write citations today but we did write warnings, making sure people know what's going on," says Justin Cummings, The Austin, TX police officer tasked with enforcing Proposition B. Prop B passed May 1st, 2021, effectively making camping by people experiencing homelessness illegal within Austin and Travis County.Read full story
5 comments
Austin, TX

People Moving to Austin, TX From Other States Often Don't Understand Austin Culture

Friendly mural in the city of Austin, TX.Photo by Florence Jones. For that matter, they likely don't understand Texans much at all. We will be the first to tell you we are our own breed.Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Austin, Texas Moved to Stage 3 of Covid Risk Based Guidelines This Week With Increase In Delta Variant

Austin Public Health Medical Director, Dr. Desmar Walkes, told KVUE earlier this month that the county is monitoring the seven-day moving averages for new cases, new hospital admissions and the county’s positivity rate.Read full story
3 comments
Austin, TX

Girls Rock Austin Empowers Individuals Through Music Education, Mentorship and Self-Care

Two girls recording music in a sound studio.Photo by Ben Collins on Unsplash. Girls Rock Austin is an organization dedicated to helping girls and those who identify as female. They provide a summer camp that involves learning the basics of "guitar, bass, keys, drums and vocals, plus mentorship, and an education on topics ranging from STEM related subjects to self-care and social justice," according to their website. The classes are taught by female musicians in Austin, Texas. GRA also offers after school and weekend instruction. Their website states that they want the participants to learn to create their own original music, and to feel that "the world is their stage," so they also offer workshops in Costume Design and Stage Presence.Read full story
Texas State

Austin, TX is Home to the State of Texas Legislature, but That's About all They Have in Common

Photo of Austin, TX with focus on Capitol Building.Photo by Spenser Davis. Austin, TX is called the blueberry in the bowl of tomato soup that is Texas. I've always thought we could find a better metaphor, as blueberries and tomato soup don't really go together. Wait, maybe it is a better description than it appears at first taste.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 5

Community Policy