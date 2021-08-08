Willie Nelson's Outlaw Tour Concert Will be In Austin, TX August 22, 2021

Willie Nelson performing Feb. 2020. photo by Billy English

Willie Nelson and Austin, Texas are synonymous. He's lived in Austin since 1972, and we claim him as our own. He was born in Abbot, Texas, and has lived other places, but Austin has had him the longest.

Upon moving to Austin in 1972, Willie performed regularly at the Armadillo World Headquarters. I first heard him perform in the late 1970's and have been a super fan ever since. I even met him once, after a charity concert in Dallas, but missed two other opportunities to hang out backstage with him.Those are two of my biggest life regrets.

No one talks about it, but Willie is in his eighties. We don't talk about it because we believe he is immortal. Still, it's a good idea to catch this concert tour at the Germania Insurance Ampitheater in Austin, TX, or wherever else you can on his 2021 Outlaw tour.

Willie sounded just as good the last time I heard him when he sang onstage with and for Beto O'Rourke when O'Rourke ran for Congress. Willie's signature guitar riffs rang out from the Auditorium Shores on the banks of Lady Bird Lake just as powerfully as the first time I saw him in person at Billy Bob's nearly thirty years ago.

It's fitting that this tour is called the Outlaw Tour. Willie is one of the founders of outlaw country, which he and others such as Kris Krisofferson developed to rebel against the restrictions of the Nashville sound that ruled country music in until the late 1960s. Outlaw country became the most popular as Willie and others climbed the charts.

He's experimented over the years with jazzy, bluesy, rock and roll influences. His voice is rugged and jazzy and his off-beat stylings are iconic.

More than a musician, Willie has used his fame to promote causes he cares about. His first major philanthropic undertaking was Farm Aid started in 1985, and which takes place each year. After Bob Dylan mentioned during the Live Aid Concert that he hoped some of the proceeds could go to farmers to help them keep their land, Willie organized Farm Aid, and Dylan was one of the performers at the first concert.

Willie also supports the environment through Willie Nelson Biodiesels, fuel made from vegetable oil. He is an advocate for the humane treatment of horses and dairy cattle. He is on the board of directors of the Animal Welfare Institute and Habitat for Horses, from whom he's adopted several horses.



Fittingly, he's also on the board of the Texas Music Project, the official music charity of Texas that provides music education to disadvantaged youth and children in hospitals.

Go hear Willie Nelson on this tour. Go for the music, but also to honor this great Texan and resident of Austin. Go because he is an icon in both music and supporting the backbone of America, the farmers. Go because he cares about the environment and animals. Go because he's Willie Nelson, and you can't call yourself a Texan if you haven't heard him in person at a live concert.

Joining Willie Nelson and Family for select dates of the 2021 Outlaw Music Festival Tour are Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams, Ryan Bingham, Margo Price, Yola, Kathleen Edwards, Ida Mae and more.

