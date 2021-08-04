Here's What Makes Austin, TX a Great Place to be Single

Photo of the Austin Hotel on S. Congress Photo by Lisa Munoz Johnstone

Fifty-one percent of the population of Austin, TX are single. That's more than half of the population composed of unmarried people, and Austin offers plenty for them to do on dates, along with places to meet other singles.

According to research by Real Estate Witch, when planning a date night activity, single people who live in Austin, TX can choose from 48 distinct arts, entertainment, and recreation venues per 100,000 people. Since Austin has a total population of 978,908, that makes 432 fun places to go in Austin on a date.

The amount of entertainment, our single population of 51%, and the average cost of a date night at $109, makes us number five in the top fifteen cities that are the best large cities for being single and dating.

Real Estate Witch states, "whether your date is a music lover, film buff, runner, or foodie, Austin offers a robust calendar of annual festivals that are perfect for meandering, adventurous dates. After sunset, Austin’s numerous drive-ins — including Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in, Doc’s Drive In Theatre, and The Ultimate Drive-In — offer a retro date night experience for movie lovers."

Add to that the number of high quality, fine dining restaurants, 72 per 100,000 people, or 648 total, with an average star rating of these restaurants at 4.3, and you have plenty of options for romantic dinners.

The plentiful bars and live music venues that "Keep Austin Weird," the number of hiking trails, parks and waterways, make it possible to find amazing things to do in Austin on a date. They also provide places for singles to go to meet other singles, to make friends or find people to date.

Outside of bars and music venues, Austin has numerous dog parks, which many singles name as great places to meet other singles. Another nature option is on Lady Bird Lake, where paddle boarders and kayakers meet each other while hanging out or passing each other on the water. Several of my friends and clients have met people this way.

Austin is a college town, with three local universities, including Texas' largest, The University of Texas. St. Edwards and Huston-Tillotson University are the others. This contributes to the energy of the city, and to the number of activities.

It may also be why a study by Apartment List shows that "There are better dating opportunities (in big cities) for those with higher levels of education: 46% of those with a Bachelor's degree or higher rated themselves as satisfied, compared to 40% of those without a Bachelor's degree.

So, if you're single in Austin, TX, get out there and mingle. Once you're vaccinated of course.

