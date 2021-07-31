Drive-in Theaters Make a Come-Back in Austin, Texas

Movie screen on rooftop in Downtown Austin, TX Photo courtesy of 365 Things Austin.

I grew up going to drive-in movies with my parents. I remember the tinny sound from the speakers, never duplicated and so therefore distinctive. We played on a gravel playground before the movie started, and during intermission. Later, as a teen, we sat on the hood to watch the movie, when we weren't making out inside the car.

Drive-in theaters have been making a comeback, especially during COVID. Austin, TX has four Drive-ins, two within the city limits of Austin, and two just outside.

Moonstruck at Circuit of the Americas, located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Boulevard, Austin, is the newest. It opened June 2021 with an apropos showing of Fast and Furious. Nestled within the tracks of the Circuit of the Americas, it boasts a huge screen against the backdrop of expansive Texas skies. Open nightly, it schedules movies on Monday's, so check then for the most recent showings.

The Blue Starlite downtown rooftop mini-urban drive in is one of a kind. It's located at 300 San Antonio Street on the rooftop of the garage. Watch movies from your car, order food delivery from nearby restaurants and food trucks, and there is table seating in the walk-in cocktail bar. The drive-in is operated in conjunction with the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation.

Doc's Drive-in Theater in Buda is modeled after the drive-ins of the 1950's and 1960s. The resemblance ends there, however, when you see and experience everything else Doc's Drive-in has to offer. Doc's also boasts Themed Tiny Homes for overnight stays, an onsite restaurant names Doc's Diner, a bar, family entertainment, and a private beach complete with a swimming hole. In keeping with Austin, TX's accepting animal culure, the drive-in also has a mascot dog named Doc, who enjoys guiding guests through the area.

Doc's Drive-in Theater. Photo by Chase on Unsplash

The Globe drive-in in Pflugerville is a 30 car drive-in. Unlike the others, it has an inflatable pop screen on which to project the movies. Drive-in Movie website states that they don't usually list drive-ins using portable screens. However, the Globe has a permanent location, an easy to use website and shows movies weekly, so they are considered a true drive-in. Purists might disagree about the screen.



Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.