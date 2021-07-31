Austin, TX

Drive-in Theaters Make a Come-Back in Austin, Texas

Carol Lennox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mq8k5_0bD6Wd3v00
Movie screen on rooftop in Downtown Austin, TXPhoto courtesy of 365 Things Austin.

I grew up going to drive-in movies with my parents. I remember the tinny sound from the speakers, never duplicated and so therefore distinctive. We played on a gravel playground before the movie started, and during intermission. Later, as a teen, we sat on the hood to watch the movie, when we weren't making out inside the car.

Drive-in theaters have been making a comeback, especially during COVID. Austin, TX has four Drive-ins, two within the city limits of Austin, and two just outside.

Moonstruck at Circuit of the Americas, located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Boulevard, Austin, is the newest. It opened June 2021 with an apropos showing of Fast and Furious. Nestled within the tracks of the Circuit of the Americas, it boasts a huge screen against the backdrop of expansive Texas skies. Open nightly, it schedules movies on Monday's, so check then for the most recent showings.

The Blue Starlite downtown rooftop mini-urban drive in is one of a kind. It's located at 300 San Antonio Street on the rooftop of the garage. Watch movies from your car, order food delivery from nearby restaurants and food trucks, and there is table seating in the walk-in cocktail bar. The drive-in is operated in conjunction with the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation.

Doc's Drive-in Theater in Buda is modeled after the drive-ins of the 1950's and 1960s. The resemblance ends there, however, when you see and experience everything else Doc's Drive-in has to offer. Doc's also boasts Themed Tiny Homes for overnight stays, an onsite restaurant names Doc's Diner, a bar, family entertainment, and a private beach complete with a swimming hole. In keeping with Austin, TX's accepting animal culure, the drive-in also has a mascot dog named Doc, who enjoys guiding guests through the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1jmh_0bD6Wd3v00
Doc's Drive-in Theater.Photo by Chase on Unsplash

The Globe drive-in in Pflugerville is a 30 car drive-in. Unlike the others, it has an inflatable pop screen on which to project the movies. Drive-in Movie website states that they don't usually list drive-ins using portable screens. However, the Globe has a permanent location, an easy to use website and shows movies weekly, so they are considered a true drive-in. Purists might disagree about the screen.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_2659c8fdfeabf780581fbbcec8dbf598.blob

My purpose is to inspire and inform. You can read more by me on Medium.com/@carollennox, and on the Good Men Project. I've had a lifetime of valuable experiences, and I want to share the lessons I've learned readily, or been forced to learn. I'm a psychotherapist, a hypnotherapist, a mother to my amazing son, Blake Scott, whom I write about often. I also write about race, equality, social justice, sex, government, and Mindfulness, not in that order.

Austin, TX
1170 followers
Loading

More from Carol Lennox

Austin, TX

Here's What Makes Austin, TX a Great Place to be Single

Photo of the Austin Hotel on S. CongressPhoto by Lisa Munoz Johnstone. Fifty-one percent of the population of Austin, TX are single. That's more than half of the population composed of unmarried people, and Austin offers plenty for them to do on dates, along with places to meet other singles.Read full story
Texas State

5 Completely Different Live Festivals in Austin, Texas in August and September 2021

Austin, TX Zilker Park.Photo by Tomek Baginski on Unsplash. Austin, Texas is famous for its festivals. Although most were canceled or postponed in 2020, many are being reopened with safety measures in place in 2021.Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

When Out on the Town in Austin, TX, Go to Two of the Weirdest Bars in the City Whose Motto is "Keep Austin Weird."

Photo of Blues singer and an armadillo in C-Boys.Photo by Blake Burwell. While it is true that other bars in Austin, and even in other cities, sport chicken bingo, there's only one on S. Congress Street in Austin, TX where the chicken bingo can be the main draw on Sundays, along with the country music that's only played on that day. The rest of the time it's soul and R&B at C-Boys Heart and Soul.Read full story
Austin, TX

Where can you find a Museum of the Weird and a Building full of Uncommon Objects? Only in Austin, TX of course

Poster of Museum of the Weird.photo from website of Museum of the Weird. The Museum of the Weird and the eclectic antique store Uncommon Objects could only exist in Austin, Texas. You won't see anything like them anywhere else, so visit while you can.Read full story
Texas State

You Can Take a Walk Through History and Culture on the Tejano Trails in Austin, Texas

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center.Photo courtesy of Solis constructors. Like most of Texas, Austin has a rich Mexican American/Tejano past. Texas once belonged to Mexico, and many Latino families in Texas have been here since before Texas became a state. The free walking tour on the Tejano Trails in the city of Austin invokes much of that rich heritage.Read full story
Austin, TX

Blues on the Green Returns to Zilker Park in Austin, TX

Stage for Blues on the Green in Zilker Park.Photo by Tomek Baginski on Unsplash. Blues on the Green, sponsored by Austin City Limits Radio, is the penultimate Austin music scene. It's outdoors. The large stage is in beautiful, open Zilker park, where the downtown skyline is the backdrop. In past Blues on the Green events, the audience filled every square inch of space with blankets, coolers, and dancing in the grass. It's Austin's largest free concert series. The music is bluesy, which is pays homage to Stevie Ray Vaughn, Doyle Bramhall, Lou Ann Barton and many other famous Austin blues masters.Read full story
Austin, TX

"Beautifully Loved" Organization in Austin, Texas to host Wine Tasting to Benefit Children with Chronic Illness

T-Shirt design by Cami of the Love Tribe.Photo courtesy of Beautifully Loved. Beautifully Loved is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing emotional, mental and practical support to children suffering from chronic illness and their families.Read full story
Austin, TX

Baylor Scott & White Hospitals and Encompass Health Provide Superior Care

Photo of Medical Doctor.Photo from National Cancer Institute on Unsplash. I broke both my ankles on July 3, 2021. As one writer colleague pointed out, I lost my independence the day before Independence Day.Read full story
Austin, TX

Best Pizzas in Austin, Texas if You Aren't Italian

A wood burning oven to make pizza.Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. I will list some of the best pizzas in Austin, TX, but I must confess to a bias. I've been to Italy. So there's that. Also, the best pizza I've ever had is a family owned small franchise only found in Fort Worth, Texas, named Mama's Pizza. They don't ship, but if you're ever there, grab a pie. You can thank me later.Read full story
Austin, TX

Displacement and Zoning are Issues with any Affordable Housing and Higher Density Projects in Austin, TX

Tallest residential building in Austin, TX.Photo by Tomek Bazinsky on Unsplash. One of the factors in developing affordable housing in Austin, TX is that developers make more money building multi-family projects than single-family homes. Therefore, developers seek density bonus programs with the city of Austin, or DBPs, which offer them more area to build on, or in most cases more area to build up. That's the main reason high rise multi-family dwellings are being constructed throughout Austin.Read full story
Texas State

Austin, Texas Moved Back to Stage Four in COVID Risk-Based Guidelines

Whole Foods in Austin, TX with some shoppers masked.photo by Brittani Burns. Austin, Texas and Travis County health officials moved the city and county to Stage 4 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines as health experts say the delta variant continues to fuel a spike in case numbers and hospitalizations.Read full story
3 comments
Austin, TX

Project Connect, Like the Stalled CodeNext, has Potential Issues with Displacement of People Near the Light Rails

Project Connect in Austin, TX promises to take the concerns and issues of neighbors who will be living next to the new proposed Orange and Blue rail lines into consideration when locating stations and beginning construction.Read full story
Austin, TX

Homelessness No Camping Law Enacted After Proposition B in Austin, Texas Enters Third Phase of Enforcement

Evan Maddemma packs his belongings into a bin provided by the City of Austin (Grace Reader, KXAN) "We started on the hike and bike trail around North Pleasant Valley and made our way to around City Hall. During this phase we are putting out outreach and explaining what's going on. We didn't write citations today but we did write warnings, making sure people know what's going on," says Justin Cummings, The Austin, TX police officer tasked with enforcing Proposition B. Prop B passed May 1st, 2021, effectively making camping by people experiencing homelessness illegal within Austin and Travis County.Read full story
5 comments
Austin, TX

People Moving to Austin, TX From Other States Often Don't Understand Austin Culture

Friendly mural in the city of Austin, TX.Photo by Florence Jones. For that matter, they likely don't understand Texans much at all. We will be the first to tell you we are our own breed.Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Austin, Texas Moved to Stage 3 of Covid Risk Based Guidelines This Week With Increase In Delta Variant

Austin Public Health Medical Director, Dr. Desmar Walkes, told KVUE earlier this month that the county is monitoring the seven-day moving averages for new cases, new hospital admissions and the county’s positivity rate.Read full story
3 comments
Austin, TX

Girls Rock Austin Empowers Individuals Through Music Education, Mentorship and Self-Care

Two girls recording music in a sound studio.Photo by Ben Collins on Unsplash. Girls Rock Austin is an organization dedicated to helping girls and those who identify as female. They provide a summer camp that involves learning the basics of "guitar, bass, keys, drums and vocals, plus mentorship, and an education on topics ranging from STEM related subjects to self-care and social justice," according to their website. The classes are taught by female musicians in Austin, Texas. GRA also offers after school and weekend instruction. Their website states that they want the participants to learn to create their own original music, and to feel that "the world is their stage," so they also offer workshops in Costume Design and Stage Presence.Read full story
Texas State

Austin, TX is Home to the State of Texas Legislature, but That's About all They Have in Common

Photo of Austin, TX with focus on Capitol Building.Photo by Spenser Davis. Austin, TX is called the blueberry in the bowl of tomato soup that is Texas. I've always thought we could find a better metaphor, as blueberries and tomato soup don't really go together. Wait, maybe it is a better description than it appears at first taste.Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

The Texas Legislature was in Special Session Until the Democrats Walked Out

In a move reminiscent of their same action in 2003, Texas Democrats in Austin, TX walked out of the current special session. Many of them went to Washington, D.C. to "hide out" and lobby the United States Congress to pass the For The People Act.Read full story
Austin, TX

Health Care Varies Dramatically Throughout the United States, but Austin, Texas Can be Proud of Baylor Scott & White

Photo by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Austin. I broke both ankles on July 3rd, 2021. While leaving a restaurant I snagged my left foot on a step, the foot turned in to the right, and l fell and landed on my right knee. Both ankles broke. These are my first broken bones ever, and certainly the longest hospital stay.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy