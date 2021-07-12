Health Care Varies Dramatically Throughout the United States, but Austin, Texas Can be Proud of Baylor Scott & White

Baylor Scott & White Health

I broke both ankles on July 3rd, 2021. While leaving a restaurant I snagged my left foot on a step, the foot turned in to the right, and l fell and landed on my right knee. Both ankles broke. These are my first broken bones ever, and certainly the longest hospital stay.

I'm a tough cookie, and thought I could go home, not thinking about the two flights of stairs up to my apartment. Regardless, my niece was with me and drove me straight to the emergency room. Thank goodness somebody in the family got the common sense gene.

We pulled into the Baylor Scott & White hospital closest to my apartments. In face, so close you could walk there from the hospital. You could, but I couldn't any longer.

The hospital opened only a few months before COVID. It's a small boutique hospital with a clinic, a ward for admissions, and an operating room. Fortunately for me, as I didn't know, they are not considered a trauma ward, so the Emergency Room is easily accessed. They got me in, treated, and admitted quickly.

When we arrived at the Emergency entrance, my niece ran inside and brought the nurse, and a guy in blue scrubs we assumed was an orderly. They lifted me out of the car and into the wheelchair while I tried to maintain decorum. The nurse introduced herself, turned to the guy and said, "This is my muscle and my doctor." Talk about personalized service. It didn't hurt that he looked like Jamie from "Outlander."

Every employee and medical staff at Baylor Scott & White pitch in and help one another and the patients. In spite of probable staff shortages, they met all my needs. There is also a separate ward for the COVID patients they continue to get, including some with the variant.

In adversity, I make jokes. It turns out my niece does too. We kept the ER folks laughing, and then continued with the ones staffing the hospital ward when I was admitted. Most of them had never seen someone with two broken ankles, and I'd certainly never been that person. We made all the jokes.

I like to think part of the marvelous treatment I received was because I kept them all laughing. However, I suspect they treat all patients equally well. They were responsive to my needs. They kept the pain at bay through well-managed medication, They were extremely communicative to me about my condition and what it would take to fully heal.

In addition to medical staff, they provide patients in my situation with Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy, a Case Manager who deals with the red tape of insurance and transfers to home or rehab, and a respiratory therapist.

Dr. Murphy, the orthopedic surgeon, installed recently invented Fibula Lock Nail implants in both ankles. Since the hospital is small, they brought both Dr. Murphy and the implants in from another BSW hospital.

As a cherry on top, the food is nearly gourmet level, although healthier. I'm a bit of a foodie, so this is a major kudo from me.

Austin, TX has many excellent medical facilities. BSW though, went above and beyond for me, and I expect they do for every patient.

