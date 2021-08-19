Chick-fil-A opening first location at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this fall

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is opening a Chick-fil-A location inside their theme park this fall. It will offer Chick-fil-A lunch and dinner menu items, including the chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, lemonade and more. It is one of the first fast food chains to enter the theme park. The restaurant will be open for business Monday through Saturday.

It marks the first major addition to dining in the theme park in some time, as tourism begins to recover from the beginning of the pandemic and Florida’s theme parks begin plotting the path forward.

Busch Gardens and Chick-fil-A announce their partnership. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Chick-fil-A to offer more culinary options for our guests during their visit at Busch Gardens,” said Neal Thurman, Park President for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.

“We are proud to open this new location, the first Chick-fil-A in a Florida theme park, with a great community partner, giving us the opportunity to revitalize an existing restaurant and provide more dining space for our guests.”

“Our goal is to elevate our food and beverage program by offering guests a diverse selection of products and experiences,” said Anthony Stice, Corporate Vice President Food & Beverage for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “Partnering with Chick-fil-a further exemplifies our commitment to guest service and the highest standards of quality.”

Park President Neal Thurman and Chick-fil-A Operator Denis Spradlin. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

“It is our pleasure to grow our partnership with Busch Gardens by providing the Chick-fil-A standard of care and quality food to all guests visiting the park,” said Denis Spradlin, local Chick-fil-A Restaurant Owner/Operator in the Tampa Bay area.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our brand of caring service and delicious food together with all the thrills, adventure, and entertainment of Busch Gardens.”

Chick-fil-A was named top fast food restaurant in Newsweek’s 2019 America’s Best Customer Service report and received several honors in QSR’s 2019 Reader’s Choice Awards, including “The Most Respected Quick-Service Brand” and “Best Brand for Overall Experience.”

Chick-fil-A is based in Atlanta and serves food in more than 2,500 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada. Their revenue was $4.3 billion in 2020 compared to $3.8 billion in 2019, an increase of 13%.

Busch Gardens is an AZA accredited zoo with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species and hosts seasonal events all year providing experiences for guests of all ages. The theme park spans 300 acres and popular attractions include SheiKra, Kumba, Montu, Cheetah Hunt, Cobra’s Curse, and more.

