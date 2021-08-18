Gulf Coast Sourdough Bread celebrates 2 years in Seminole Heights

The shop inside. Carlos Hernandez / CarlosEats.com

I stopped in on Friday at Gulf Coast Sourdough Bread for their 2 year celebration. They had $5 loaves of bread and a Cuban special on sourdough bread for $9.99, what's there not to like about that? They sell a variety of other sandwiches and even pizzas as well on Fridays, but the easiest way to stay updated on their movements is to follow them on social media.

If you need a simple cup of joe, they sell local coffee as well.

I love sourdough bread, growing up in San Francisco bread is very special to me. As a kid, we would get stuck in traffic on the freeway next to a Wonder Bread factory and that was the best time. Grabbing a clam chowder in sourdough bread was always a must as well on trips to San Francisco even if it meant acting like a tourist.

Bread for-sale at Gulf Coast. Carlos Hernandez / CarlosEats.com

Gulf Coast makes a really solid sourdough bread and the versatility of it is great. They use natural sourdough starter and unbleached, unbromated flours. Whether it's a big piece for a family gathering or just a loaf for everyday use, they have plenty of options. I wish Tampa had more bakeries, its something we lack as a city. I was a frequent customer at Piquant when I was in the area and I love how big cities prioritize coffee and baked goods so much.

Cuban on sourdough from Gulf Coast. Carlos Hernandez / CarlosEats.com

Absolutely delicious food. Carlos Hernandez / CarlosEats.com

The Cuban sandwich on sourdough was excellent. They salted the bread for an extra touch and the meat cuts were excellent and just the right balance. Even the pickle crunch was perfect. Since Tampa is the home of Cuban sandwiches I feel like this should be a mainstay on the menu at Gulf Coast. It was certainly worth it.

Roasted Red Pepper Bread. Carlos Hernandez / CarlosEats.com

This was my first time getting their Roasted Red Pepper Sourdough Bread and it didn't disappoint. It has so much flavor it doesn't really need anything but maybe some butter, but of course it also makes delicious sandwiches.

The vibe at Gulf Coast is really positive, you can almost feel the creative energy at work and just people achieving their dreams and I really love that. That's why I will come back again and again and recommend them to anyone looking to support a small business that also loves bread.

These are the people our grocery stores should support. Give some of your hard-earned money to people who actually deserve it. They are actually expanding soon to a wholesale Sulphur Springs location as well so watch out for that.

Side note: Freeze or refrigerate your bread so it won't mold after a day or two. I sadly had to throw one away.

Gulf Coast Sourdough Bread. 5214 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33603. (813) 304-1294

