Willa's Provisions hosts Miami's Benh Mi for a pop-up this weekend in North Hyde Park

Willa's Provisions in North Hyde Park will host a pop-up on Saturday and Sunday this weekend with Miami's Benh Mi from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Willa's is located at 310 North Rome Avenue.

Benh Mi is a Vietnamese-inspired eatery in Miami Beach founded by Executive Chef Benjamin Murray and Chef-restaurateur Michael Kaplan, featuring a menu of homemade Bánh Mi sandwiches, salads, snacks and pastries. Murray and Kaplan make all items in-house, except for the bread, sourced from Bettant Bakery located just down the street from Benh Mi, named after the popular Vietnamese sandwich, the Bánh Mi.

They are dedicated to procuring ingredients from local and artisanal purveyors, farms, and businesses that ensure a high-quality touch.

Xtra Crunchy Fried Chicken. Benh Mi

Ube Latte Willa's Provisions

“Michael has been a mentor and friend of mine for years, and we’re honored to welcome him and his creative team from Benh Mi to Tampa for the weekend,” said Willa’s Provisions Cofounder Merrin Jenkins.

“We’re looking forward to introducing the neighborhood to Benh Mi’s menu while pairing beloved items from our own cocktail and food program. This will be the first of many pop-up collaborations we plan to host in the future featuring talented chefs and restaurants we admire.”

“I always wanted Willa’s and Willa’s Provisions to be more like a lifestyle brand than just a restaurant and cafe. A place where you can enjoy delicious food and drinks in a casual and warm environment, but also a trusted source and curator, a place where you can discover new ideas, cuisines, or pantry goods."

"A big part of Willa's culture is to be a lifelong learners and this pop-up and collaboration is about introducing Tampa to Benh Mi. Not to mention one of the founders - Michael - is a dear friend and my favorite cooking partner. We’ve cooked everything together from homemade pastas and sauces to back yard bbqs for 20 people. He’s a professionally trained chef and I’m the amateur home cook learning from him - which is always a blast.”

Char Siu Mushroom Bánh Mi Sandwich Willa's Provisions

Guests are invited to experience a taste of the eatery with a menu that will feature Char Siu Mushroom Bánh Mi Sandwich, Xtra Crunchy Chicken Tender Bucket, Green Papaya Salad, Iced Ube Latte and more, plus Willa’s favorites with a Benh Mi spin, including an exclusive Willa’s Provisions Roasted Chicken Bánh Mi sandwich.

Veggie spring rolls. Willa's Provisions

On the cocktail side, guests can enjoy beverages in pouches like the Saigon Sunrise, Willa’s Fix, and Willa’s Peach Tonic.

"We are so excited to collab with Willa’s to bring our Vietnamese inspired cuisine to Tampa. Willa’s and their owners/operators share so many of the same values as us, with regards to product sourcing, quality of food, innovation and team building. Working with people that are so aligned with us is always a special pleasure, we hope Tampa is as welcoming as Miami has been," said Michael Kaplan, New Wave Hospitality Group Owner/Partner.

Originally started as a passion project of Murray’s during the height of the pandemic, Benh Mi has flourished into a successful brick and mortar location receiving praise from Forbes, Eater Miami, Time Out Miami, The Miami Herald, Indulge Magazine, and more.

Chef de Cuisine of Pao by Paul Qui in Miami, FL. Murray fuses his ingredients and techniques from his mother's native Japan and his father's traditional American cooking. He worked his way up through some of Miami's most popular restaurants and became Chef de Cuisine of Azul at the Mandarin Oriental, Miami.

Kaplan has worked at notable institutions such as Danny Meyer's Maialino in New York before returning to open his own establishment. Kaplan launched Two Forks, located in NYC, along with coffee shops and future food concepts coming to the Miami area.

