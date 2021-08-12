Willa's Provisions hosts Miami's Benh Mi for a pop-up this weekend in North Hyde Park

Carlos Hernandez

Willa's Provisions in North Hyde Park will host a pop-up on Saturday and Sunday this weekend with Miami's Benh Mi from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Willa's is located at 310 North Rome Avenue.

Benh Mi is a Vietnamese-inspired eatery in Miami Beach founded by Executive Chef Benjamin Murray and Chef-restaurateur Michael Kaplan, featuring a menu of homemade Bánh Mi sandwiches, salads, snacks and pastries. Murray and Kaplan make all items in-house, except for the bread, sourced from Bettant Bakery located just down the street from Benh Mi, named after the popular Vietnamese sandwich, the Bánh Mi.

They are dedicated to procuring ingredients from local and artisanal purveyors, farms, and businesses that ensure a high-quality touch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nc2cN_0bQ6A8Ko00
Xtra Crunchy Fried Chicken.Benh Mi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wndZB_0bQ6A8Ko00
Ube LatteWilla's Provisions

“Michael has been a mentor and friend of mine for years, and we’re honored to welcome him and his creative team from Benh Mi to Tampa for the weekend,” said Willa’s Provisions Cofounder Merrin Jenkins.

“We’re looking forward to introducing the neighborhood to Benh Mi’s menu while pairing beloved items from our own cocktail and food program. This will be the first of many pop-up collaborations we plan to host in the future featuring talented chefs and restaurants we admire.”

“I always wanted Willa’s and Willa’s Provisions to be more like a lifestyle brand than just a restaurant and cafe. A place where you can enjoy delicious food and drinks in a casual and warm environment, but also a trusted source and curator, a place where you can discover new ideas, cuisines, or pantry goods."

"A big part of Willa's culture is to be a lifelong learners and this pop-up and collaboration is about introducing Tampa to Benh Mi. Not to mention one of the founders - Michael - is a dear friend and my favorite cooking partner. We’ve cooked everything together from homemade pastas and sauces to back yard bbqs for 20 people. He’s a professionally trained chef and I’m the amateur home cook learning from him - which is always a blast.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lnovx_0bQ6A8Ko00
Char Siu Mushroom Bánh Mi SandwichWilla's Provisions

Guests are invited to experience a taste of the eatery with a menu that will feature Char Siu Mushroom Bánh Mi Sandwich, Xtra Crunchy Chicken Tender Bucket, Green Papaya Salad, Iced Ube Latte and more, plus Willa’s favorites with a Benh Mi spin, including an exclusive Willa’s Provisions Roasted Chicken Bánh Mi sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYVAt_0bQ6A8Ko00
Veggie spring rolls.Willa's Provisions

On the cocktail side, guests can enjoy beverages in pouches like the Saigon Sunrise, Willa’s Fix, and Willa’s Peach Tonic.

"We are so excited to collab with Willa’s to bring our Vietnamese inspired cuisine to Tampa. Willa’s and their owners/operators share so many of the same values as us, with regards to product sourcing, quality of food, innovation and team building. Working with people that are so aligned with us is always a special pleasure, we hope Tampa is as welcoming as Miami has been," said Michael Kaplan, New Wave Hospitality Group Owner/Partner.

Originally started as a passion project of Murray’s during the height of the pandemic, Benh Mi has flourished into a successful brick and mortar location receiving praise from Forbes, Eater Miami, Time Out Miami, The Miami Herald, Indulge Magazine, and more.

Chef de Cuisine of Pao by Paul Qui in Miami, FL. Murray fuses his ingredients and techniques from his mother's native Japan and his father's traditional American cooking. He worked his way up through some of Miami's most popular restaurants and became Chef de Cuisine of Azul at the Mandarin Oriental, Miami.

Kaplan has worked at notable institutions such as Danny Meyer's Maialino in New York before returning to open his own establishment. Kaplan launched Two Forks, located in NYC, along with coffee shops and future food concepts coming to the Miami area.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_7689730b1234411892d412702e8165ca.blob

I am a writer who covers a number of topics from food to politics and everything in between. Contact: carloshernandesu@gmail.com

Tampa, FL
978 followers
Loading

More from Carlos Hernandez

Chick-fil-A opening first location at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this fall

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is opening a Chick-fil-A location inside their theme park this fall. It will offer Chick-fil-A lunch and dinner menu items, including the chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, lemonade and more. It is one of the first fast food chains to enter the theme park. The restaurant will be open for business Monday through Saturday.Read full story
Tampa, FL

Gulf Coast Sourdough Bread celebrates 2 years in Seminole Heights

I stopped in on Friday at Gulf Coast Sourdough Bread for their 2 year celebration. They had $5 loaves of bread and a Cuban special on sourdough bread for $9.99, what's there not to like about that? They sell a variety of other sandwiches and even pizzas as well on Fridays, but the easiest way to stay updated on their movements is to follow them on social media.Read full story
Florida State

What it's like to dine out in Florida during the Delta variant

Who is sick of cooking? I sure am. So - I decided to dine out in Florida during a pandemic. Florida has passed rules that ban masks and vaccine mandates in counties and even in schools so dining out is quite the experience nowadays.Read full story
60 comments
Oakland, CA

Seeking birria tacos in Oakland at Aguachiles El Tamarindo

It was a winter day in November 2019 when I first learned of birria. I was in San Francisco to get a copy of my birth certificate to renew my license and my cousin joined me for coffee near the Financial District. She asked me if I had ever enjoyed birria before and I was immediately curious about it and started Googling.Read full story
Tampa, FL

Annual Bier Fest returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on August 13th

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is bringing back their annual Bier Fest to the Tampa theme park on Friday, August 13th, 2021. This will be the 4th year this event runs and highlights craft beers from Florida and beyond.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Breadbelly in San Francisco is a truly delicious experience, even during a pandemic

Breadbelly is one of my favorite bakeries to visit in San Francisco. It’s small and quaint, but in the past it was a great spot to enjoy an espresso and a small cafe vibe thanks to a recommendation from a fellow food friend. I was itching to return, but found it hard to get to the Richmond district with Uber prices much higher in San Francisco nowadays without Uber pool due to the pandemic.Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco bars and restaurants experience temporary closures due to COVID-19

A growing number of bars and restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area are experiencing COVID-19 positive employees and suddenly closing temporarily while they try to navigate the virus cases as the delta variant begins to grip America.Read full story
13 comments
Tampa, FL

Gangchu Chicken and Beer in Tampa serves delicious Korean Fried Chicken and other creations

Full disclosure: I was invited to Gangchu Chicken for a media preview and tasting. It was not my first time trying the concept. All opinions are my own. When I first had Korean Fried Chicken, I was looking for something to eat in Seoul with a friend and I was tired of the usual suspects. On nearly every corner we spotted these chicken and beer concepts. What’s so special about that? I thought to myself. Little did I know, Koreans had mastered making fried chicken in a way that I hadn’t even tasted in the United States.Read full story
Tampa, FL

Quality restaurants to visit during a trip in Brandon

State Road 60 is one of the busiest roads in Brandon, most of the traffic flows through the area and multiple bix box retailers, the Brandon Towncenter, and restaurants line the road. If you find yourself hungry and in the area, here are some recommendations on where to eat.Read full story
Sarasota, FL

Women’s Resource Center of Manatee receives $22,000 in community investment funds from United Way Suncoast

United Way Suncoast will grant $22,000 from its annual community investment funding to the Women’s Resource Center of Manatee for its Project UpLift program. “The Women’s Resource Center is proud to be a partner with United Way Suncoast,” said president and CEO Ashley Brown.Read full story

LocalShops1 in Tampa Bay joins Eat Local Months movement this summer

LocalShops1 will join the American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA) and 30 partners throughout North America to highlight Eat Local Months this August and September. LocalShops1, launched in 2008, and is Tampa Bay’s source for all things local.Read full story
Tampa, FL

Excellent views and craft beer at Harmonic Brewing Thrive City at San Francisco's Chase Center

The new Harmonic Brewing Thrive City at Chase Center has a beautiful waterfront backdrop of the bay and just opened a few months back. I visited the original location years ago on a beer crawl bus sponsored by the San Francisco Brewing Guild.Read full story
Tampa, FL

Kim Hill appointed USF vice president for University Communications and Marketing

University of South Florida President Steve Currall has announced the appointment of Kim Hill as vice president for University Communications and Marketing and USF’s chief marketing officer. Hill has served in the role on an interim basis since January 2021.Read full story
Sarasota, FL

USF Patel College of Global Sustainability announces the new Elizabeth Moore Fund for Global Sustainability

The Patel College of Global Sustainability (PCGS) at the University of South Florida has announced the creation of the Elizabeth Moore Fund for Global Sustainability. Elizabeth Moore’s initial gift designates the focused and impactful research at PCGS in support of its vision, which is to encourage the natural interconnections among groups on campus, by addressing ecology, economics, politics and culture.Read full story
Tampa, FL

Water Street Tampa's first office tower Thousand and One now open

Water Street Tampa’s latest project, Thousand & One is now open. The Class A office building was completed in 2021 and features around 387,000 square feet. Owing to its exceptional quality and focus on building the city, it’s leased to reputable tenants in the market.Read full story
Orlando, FL

Orlando City secures 3-2 victory over Atlanta United at Exploria Stadium

Orlando City SC secured a 3-2 victory over Atlanta United FC on Friday night at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando. Nani at Orlando City vs. Atlanta United.Mark Thor - Orlando City SC.Read full story
Tampa, FL

5 satisfying places to eat on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa

Are you hungry and on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa? Here are some places to enjoy good food in the area. Cuenelli’s: This is a popular Peruvian rotisserie chicken concept right next to the Tampa International Airport I have been frequenting for years. My favorite thing to order is their chicken sandwich and I love the yellow Peruvian hot sauce. They also have family combos which are convenient and affordable. 4801 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614.Read full story
Tampa, FL

5 places to eat well on Waters Avenue in Tampa

Waters Avenue is filled with plenty of food from different countries around the world. Here are some of my recommendations on where to eat. Saigon Deli: The king of Vietnamese food in Tampa. Saigon Deli is cheap and delicious, always packed with Vietnamese people and I spent many mornings in college here after a night on the town. My favorite thing to order is the banh mi combo sandwich, but most people order the pho. They also have great Vietnamese coffee as well and you’ll most likely spend less than $10. 3858 West Waters Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Trade Routes on Polk Street offers a cocktail journey worth exploring

San Francisco’s bar scene has been through quite the journey since the pandemic. Numerous shutdowns have disrupted a once vibrant city for a night out for drinks. One of my favorite things to do in the city when I visit is to attend bar crawls and find new bars to drink at, sometimes a great one is right around the corner in an alley you didn’t know existed.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy