Annual Bier Fest returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on August 13th

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is bringing back their annual Bier Fest to the Tampa theme park on Friday, August 13th, 2021. This will be the 4th year this event runs and highlights craft beers from Florida and beyond.

There will be an all-new beer trail, weaving through the park's iconic coasters, local live music, and animal habitats while incorporating fan-favorite restaurants and outdoor culinary stations, including the new Giraffe Bar. This year, park guests can take a new adventure each Friday through Sunday from August 13th to October 31st.

Bier Fest is returning for a 4th year at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Beer fans can enjoy over 50 varieties of IPAs, wheat ales, stouts, and more. This year’s event shines a spotlight on breweries that bring flavor to Florida and beyond, with iconic local, regional and national brews incorporated into new shareable samples at over a dozen culinary locations.

Craft beer will be on-display throughout the park. ELEVATE

Highlights include the Brews & Chews with Funky Buddha Brewing, pair a “Hop Gun IPA” with Busch Gardens' new Drunken Shrimp Papaya Salad that will feature beer-battered and golden fried shrimp topped with Tajin and Thai chili Buddha dressing.

Pub Grub featuring Alcatraz Brewing: Enjoy a “2 X IPA” with pepper-smoked chopped brisket poutine, including beer-battered French fries smothered in blue cheese, caramelized onions, and chipotle BBQ sauce.

Garden Gate featuring Anheuser-Busch will pay tribute to the theme park’s roots and features the return of fan-favorite Mojo-roasted heritage pork pub chip nachos topped with pepper jack mornay cheese and a savory avocado crema.

Kraft-Heinz Kitchen featuring Sierra Nevada Brewing will bring a tantamount of flavor packed into the new High Altitude Smoked Elk Jalapeño Sausage Chili topped with a drizzle of Kraft-Heinz cilantro sour cream.

Beer will be featured from Big Storm, 3 Daughters, Motorworks, Cigar City, Coppertail, Yuengling and more.

Have fun with your friends at Busch Gardens. ELEVATE

There will also be new sangria and mimosa bar pairs with the whiskey-inspired gourmet cupcake flight fresh from the park’s bakery for the perfect dessert combo.

For those not interested in drinking, several festival locations will feature non-alcoholic beverage options as well, including at the new Giraffe Bar. Barrilitos strawberry hibiscus or watermelon Agua Frescas will offer a chance to cool off on summer days and guests can enjoy Serengeti views from panoramic windows or the open-air patio.

The most economical way to enjoy the fest is to purchase a Bier Fest Sampler Lanyard, which start at $49.99 for a 8-sample punch card. Busch Gardens Pass Members get an exclusive offer of 15 items for the same price as a 12-item Sampler to enjoy three extra samples for free.

Consistent with CDC guidance, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recommend that guests wear face coverings while indoors.

