LocalShops1 in Tampa Bay joins Eat Local Months movement this summer

LocalShops1 will join the American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA) and 30 partners throughout North America to highlight Eat Local Months this August and September. LocalShops1, launched in 2008, and is Tampa Bay’s source for all things local.

LocalShops1 is an ally of local small businesses. Kaique Rocha

Their mission is "to provide advocacy, support and education to locally owned, independent businesses throughout the region." In addition to networking socials, educational workshops, and large-scale festivals, LocalShops1 also provides an online shopping platform.

This celebration of local food, farmers, and producers is part of a larger Shop Indie Local year-round campaign supported by AMIBA.

A strong local food system keeps communities vibrant, economies growing, and landscapes healthy. When individuals eat local food, the benefits ripple out through the community, helping small businesses thrive.

“We want to inspire community members to eat more locally grown, raised, and made foods,” shared Jen Risley, AMIBA’s Shop Indie Local coordinator.

“We urge them to meet the farmers, growers, and chefs behind their food, support diversity in their food system, and learn new skills to keep them eating locally throughout the year.”

Local restaurants close ally themselves with LocalShops1. Kaboompics

As part of the Eat Local Month festivities, LocalShops1 will be spotlighting local restaurants, bakeries, breweries and food trucks on their website and social media pages, including LocalShops1 and I Love Tampa Bay, Florida on Facebook and our Instagram page.

This Eat Indie Local campaign also coincides with National Farmers’ Market Week, honoring farmers’ markets all across America.

“Supporting local businesses is more important than ever,” said Ester Venouziou, founder of LocalShops1.

“We are proud to partner with AMIBA and dozens of other buy-local organizations throughout the country to help get the word out about local makers, local restaurants, local farmers and local breweries.”

Shopping local brings more dollars back. Michael Burrows

Eat Local Months has a wide range of partners includinf Bachalaash, Bethel Park Chamber of Commerce, Buy Local Blackstone Valley, Cambridge Local First, Community Wealth Builders, Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce, Dane Buy Local, Destination Downtown Newton Alliance, Eat Local First Olympic Peninsula Collaborative, Food Connects, Front Royal Independent Business Alliance, Keep Saint Petersburg Local, Local First, Local First Communities-Manchester, LocalShops1, Louisville Independent Business Alliance, Love Wyandotte, Mason Area Chamber of Commerce, NH Food Alliance, Portland Buy Local, Save Your Town, Shop Local Raleigh, Small Shops United – Geddit Local, Sustainable Business Network, Think Local First Santa Cruz County, TLC Monadnock Vital Communities, Waltham Local First, and Watertown First.

The American Independent Business Alliance was founded in 2001 as part of a nationwide movement to support locally owned, independent businesses, encourage local purchasing, and address the competitive disadvantages that independent businesses often experience due to policies and economic structures.

