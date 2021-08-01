USF Patel College of Global Sustainability announces the new Elizabeth Moore Fund for Global Sustainability

The Patel College of Global Sustainability (PCGS) at the University of South Florida has announced the creation of the Elizabeth Moore Fund for Global Sustainability.

Elizabeth Moore’s initial gift designates the focused and impactful research at PCGS in support of its vision, which is to encourage the natural interconnections among groups on campus, by addressing ecology, economics, politics and culture.

Additionally, PCGS works to foster and maintain the conditions under which humans and nature can coexist in productive harmony, fulfilling the social and economic requirements of present and future generations. Recent climate disasters have increased the urgency of this work.

Plant growth. Akil Mazumder

Philanthropist and conservationist Elizabeth Moore, the fund’s namesake, is a recognized leader and advocate of environmental conservation and sustainability.

Sarasota is a coastal town. Sebastian Voortman

A resident of Sarasota, Elizabeth Moore shared, “I am excited to support PCGS students as they discover innovative ways to incorporate sustainability and resiliency into their communities. My wish is that these students grow into brilliant problem solvers having benefitted from the knowledge and wisdom of the inspirational faculty and unique curriculum at PSGS. This will secure a positive outlook for our local community and our planet’s future.”

The Elizabeth Moore Fund for Global Sustainability is making possible expanded support for the education, research and cutting-edge experiential learning activities of the Patel College of Global Sustainability.

The work is led by Dr. T.H. Culhane, Faculty Director of Climate Change & Mitigation and National Geographic Explorer, and Dr. Joseph Dorsey, Faculty Director of Food Sustainability and Security; they bring their combined expertise in international sustainable development gleaned from work with the Peace Corps and the Clinton Global Initiative.

Drs. Culhane and Dorsey’s students’ work includes 3D mapping, creation and maintenance of waste-to-energy bio-digesters, hydroponic and aquaponics gardens, and building solar powered vehicles. These projects aim to help with growing self-sustainable communities.

Solar power is an important part of sustainability. Los Muertos Crew

“We are grateful to Ms. Moore for her thoughtful generosity,” says PCGS Dean Govindan Parayil. He further adds, “This will facilitate the hands on field work and innovative teaching we conduct at the College. This shows, we are a ‘do tank’ as much as a think tank.”

Students at PCGS have the opportunity to earn Master of Science (MS) and Master of Arts (MA) degrees in global sustainability with specializations in sustainable energy, water sustainability, food sustainability and security, climate mitigation and adaptation, sustainability policy, sustainable tourism, sustainable transportation, sustainable business, and entrepreneurship. Students can also earn Graduate Certificates in eight of these concentrations.

