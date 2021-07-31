Water Street Tampa's first office tower Thousand and One now open

Water Street Tampa’s latest project, Thousand & One is now open. The Class A office building was completed in 2021 and features around 387,000 square feet. Owing to its exceptional quality and focus on building the city, it’s leased to reputable tenants in the market.

Tampa real estate investment firm Sila Realty Trust is just one of the many corporate tenants attracted to the office building.

Building development. Pexels.

In Downtown Tampa, there are 12 high-rise buildings. In 2021, the same year that Thousand & One was built, 62 commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial, were erected. They trade for near-record prices, which represents a testament to the fact that both the market and developers are motivated to pursue new projects despite the impact of COVID-19.

Downtown Tampa. M-DESIGNZ

Developers used a certification called WELL. The goal is to "positively impact individuals throughout the public spaces where they spend their time."

WELL is regarded as the leading tool for advancing health and well-being in buildings from all over the globe. It’s based on medical research that examines the connection between the places where individuals spend roughly 90% of their time and their health and their soundness.

The International WELL Building Institute makes efforts to advance a global culture of health via better buildings, more lively communities, and stronger organizations to fight for everyone, everywhere. In the years following the introduction of the WELL Building Standard, there’s been a great deal of interest in the idea that office buildings function as health intervention tools.

Thousand & One was designed by CookFox Architects, a firm that is based in New York and is centered around sustainability. Natural elements were included in the building design to reduce energy consumption, improve indoor air quality, and mitigate environmental stressors. The office building features a façade, which creates a wave pattern, inspired by mangrove roots. Small plants are in the entryway, complimenting Thousand & One’s color and providing something else to look at.

Thousand & One includes open workspaces and features ambient lighting that supports the circadian rhythm and reduces solar glare. LED tube lights are present in various color temperatures, offering a different kind of “brightness”.

The future of offices is a major shift. Cameron Casey

SPP’s current project, Water Street Tampa, is an entirely new kind of urban community, embodying an entirely unique urban energy. It is designed to deepen people’s interactions with the cityscape, the natural environment, and each other. Water Street Tampa embraces well-being and outdoor living. Walkable streets will aim to connect homes, offices, shops, and hotels - all along an accessible waterfront.

