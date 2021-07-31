Women’s Resource Center of Manatee receives $22,000 in community investment funds from United Way Suncoast

United Way Suncoast will grant $22,000 from its annual community investment funding to the Women’s Resource Center of Manatee for its Project UpLift program.

Women Empowerment. Rodnae

“The Women’s Resource Center is proud to be a partner with United Way Suncoast,” said president and CEO Ashley Brown.

“The funding we receive through this community investment will support WRC’s program, Project UpLift. At the WRC, we meet our clients where they are and connect them with the programs and services they need to find stable, family-sustaining wages through employment and build self-esteem that supports healthy decision-making and strong emotional health.”

United Way is stepping up investment. Pixabay.

Women’s Resource Center of Manatee aligns in mission with United Way’s priorities. As households continue to grapple with the financial fallout of the pandemic and parents strive to navigate a challenging educational year, United Way Suncoast has stepped up with a $6.05 million boost to 77 area nonprofits for the 2022 fiscal year.

The mission of United Way is to "improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good."

Several counties will receive funding. Sebastian Voortman

The investment extends to all five counties in UWS’ region including DeSoto, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota. It underscores the organization’s long-time commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We are proud to support high-impact programs that will do so much good across our region,” said United Way Suncoast CEO Jessica Muroff.

“As we look to emerge from the pandemic and strengthen our commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion with a new strategic vision, it’s never been more important to advocate for our community. Through our partnerships and expertise, we will continue to create bold solutions to our biggest challenges – uplifting lives and achieving equity for generations to come.”

The allocation, an increase of more than $400,000 from the 2020 allocation, will impact nearly 150,000 people in UWS’ five-county region. UWS also raised and distributed $1.9 million for pandemic relief over a six-week period in 2020.

The Women’s Resource Center of Manatee (WRC) seeks to "provide counseling, education, support, and training which leads to financial stability and strong emotional health." WRC has provided programs and services to women in our region for almost 40 years. They are dedicated to providing direction to women of all generations by inspiring, educating, and supporting them through life’s transitions.

