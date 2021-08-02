Quality restaurants to visit during a trip in Brandon

State Road 60 is one of the busiest roads in Brandon, most of the traffic flows through the area and multiple bix box retailers, the Brandon Towncenter, and restaurants line the road. If you find yourself hungry and in the area, here are some recommendations on where to eat.

First Choice BBQ: Many people consider this to be one of the best barbeque restaurants in the Tampa area, personally I really enjoy it. First Choice opened way back in 1992 long before Brandon was swelling with people. My favorite thing to order there is their ribs and the mac and cheese and baked beans are also great there, but you really cannot go wrong with most things on their menu. They are quite busy usually so be prepared to wait to order. 10113 East Adamo Drive, Tampa, FL 33619.

Portillo’s: Sometimes you just want a Chicago-style hot dog and Portillo’s doesn’t disappoint on a Chicago dog. An institution in the Windy City, the Brandon location certainly feels a little more corporate, but it still has the charm you’d expect. I have a thing for their french fries too. 1748 West Brandon Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33511.

Just Love Coffee Cafe: This is a new breakfast/lunch spot and a coffee shop. It’s a little on the pricier side, but the quality is certainly good and they have a nice view of a lake behind the building. It’s certainly a better choice than Starbucks. 2020 West Brandon Boulevard #105, Brandon, FL 33511.

Green Island: One of my original bubble tea go-tos, Green Island blew up over the years and also sells sushi and a variety of food dishes too. Most of it is pretty good. Their smoothies are good (especially Watermelon or Coconut), but it’s the Thai Tea for me. Their California Rolls are also good for a quick snack. 10047 East Adamo Drive, Tampa, FL 33619.

Ploy Thai: Long ago this was my favorite spot for Thai food and it is still pretty good, they also sell sushi now. Like most Thai restaurants, lunch is the better deal and I’m a pretty simple guy and just get Pad Thai or Panang Curry. 1941 West Brandon Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33511.

Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen: This is a chain of New Orleans-style restaurants, but it isn’t half bad, they also have a pretty good bar too. I’ll go for a Po Boy sandwich or a red beans and rice dish, but it's the beignets that kept me going back for years. 1721 West Brandon Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33511

Happy eating!

