5 satisfying places to eat on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa

Are you hungry and on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa? Here are some places to enjoy good food in the area.

Cuenelli’s: This is a popular Peruvian rotisserie chicken concept right next to the Tampa International Airport I have been frequenting for years. My favorite thing to order is their chicken sandwich and I love the yellow Peruvian hot sauce. They also have family combos which are convenient and affordable. 4801 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614.

One Family Korean Restaurant: I have been eating at One Family for years and it has changed hands a few times. It is located right next door to a Korean grocery store and previously there was a karaoke spot upstairs. I stick to the classics at Ocne Family and mainly get bulgogi or galbi short ribs. The service can be hit or miss and the prices are a little steep, but that is normal in Tampa. Lunch is always a better deal. 7030 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33634.

Grilling meats. Caleb Oquendo.

Machu Picchu: This is a Peruvian dive-spot. You can enjoy the traditional classics, but there isn’t much of an ambiance there. The tradeoff is that Machu Picchu is cheap compared to other spots in town and the food is quite good regardless. 3974 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614.

Latin coffees are popular with locals in the area. Angela Roma

Aguila Sandwich Shop: This is a popular spot to enjoy a Cuban sandwich in Tampa. It was previously featured on The Food Network. The prices are decent and most people note there is a wait so plan ahead. Kathy D. says of Aguila, “Cuban bread is Cuban bread, but it is always fresh here. Many places in Tampa really skimp on the meat and cheese, they seem to have found a good compromise.” 3200 West Hillsborough Avenue Tampa, FL 33614.

Korean meats before grilling. Becerra Govea Photography

SaRiOne Grill: If you’re looking for Korean BBQ and to grill meats, this is certainly one place you can do it. Tampa’s options are a little limiting and personally I prefer Izziban in Orlando, but SaRiOne is solid if you’re not on a budget and are not too picky. The restaurant has gone through a number of sales and changes over the years, but is still quite popular. 7525 West Hillsborough Avenue, Town 'N' Country, FL 33615.

Happy eating!

