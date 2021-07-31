5 places to eat well on Waters Avenue in Tampa

Waters Avenue is filled with plenty of food from different countries around the world. Here are some of my recommendations on where to eat.

Saigon Deli: The king of Vietnamese food in Tampa. Saigon Deli is cheap and delicious, always packed with Vietnamese people and I spent many mornings in college here after a night on the town. My favorite thing to order is the banh mi combo sandwich, but most people order the pho. They also have great Vietnamese coffee as well and you’ll most likely spend less than $10. 3858 West Waters Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614

Thinh Anh: Saigon Deli’s main competitor a few miles away in Thinh Anh which opened a few years ago and has its own bakery. It’s pricier than Saigon Deli, but the quality is definitely there. No two places are the same for sure. Personally I like both and don’t miss the baked goods here. 8104 West Waters Avenue, Tampa, FL 33615

Pepito’s After Hours: This is my late-night spot for Colombian eats, especially salchipapas which are hot dogs and french fries loaded with cheese. I prefer Pepito’s to La Pequena which everyone else seems to frequent. The food is cheap and the experience is good. It’s a dive for sure so don’t expect any special treatment. 2710 West Waters Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614.

Filipiniana Philippine Café: This started off as a Halo-Halo place with boba and now they also sell Filipino food which previously was just a weekend option. They are known for being a food vendor at the annual PhilFest. Personally, I love to get their Ensaymada bread there whenever they have it. The food selection changes pretty often so it can be hard to recommend a specific item, but you’ll see plenty of Filipino people rolling through this spot. 3848 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33614

Mata's Philippine Cuisine: Mata’s started out at PhilFest as a food vendor just like Filipiniana and opened up as a takeout spot with cafeteria-style serving. Their food is excellent, I especially like the sisig and their Halo-Halo. Prices are fair and portions are good, it’s really more of a takeout spot though. 4350 W Waters Ave #102, Tampa, FL 33614

