Breadbelly in San Francisco is a truly delicious experience, even during a pandemic

Breadbelly is one of my favorite bakeries to visit in San Francisco. It’s small and quaint, but in the past it was a great spot to enjoy an espresso and a small cafe vibe thanks to a recommendation from a fellow food friend. I was itching to return, but found it hard to get to the Sunset district with Uber prices much higher in San Francisco nowadays without Uber pool due to the pandemic.

Nevertheless, I told myself I would force myself to visit before my time runs out in San Francisco so I grabbed an Uber one morning and zoomed over to the Sunset District. When I pulled up just as their doors were opening one thing became clear, I would not be dining in.

No dine-in options at Breadbelly. Carlos Hernandez / CarlosEats.com

Many cafes in the Sunset District and around San Francisco have put barriers up to prevent customers from coming inside. We have a few places in Tampa that also implemented this policy during the pandemic, many of them Asian-owned.

Outside dining space at Breadbelly. Carlos Hernandez / CarlosEats.com

The good thing is due to the parklets that are being allowed in San Francisco, Breadbelly actually has more seating than before except it is now in what would usually be the street. There were multiple parties also dining outdoors with me.

It’s not fancy, just chairs positioned off the sidewalk and a trash can to throw your things, but what else do you really need? I went to the register and ordered myself a Basque Cheesecake and a Butter Mochi. I missed the entire basque surge in the city somehow while on the east coast and this would be my first one in the Bay Area.

Espresso pour with Wrecking Ball Coffee. Carlos Hernandez / CarlosEats.com

I also ordered an espresso and a drip coffee for good measure. The weather was foggy and wet which made it a little eerie out.

Basque Cheesecake at Breadbelly. Carlos Hernandez / CarlosEats.com

The Basque Cheesecake comes with coffee crisps to enjoy with it. It’s served cold, but wow the creaminess and texture inside with each bite was so memorable. Absolutely delicious and the crisps really make the overall dessert. Coffee was the perfect pairing of course.

Every bite was perfection. Carlos Hernandez / CarlosEats.com

I thought to myself, who eats cheesecake for breakfast? I do. Yes, I do. What better way to prepare for a day of work than with a little bit of sweetness in your life. I actually found myself completely stuffed and saved the Butter Mochi for later, deciding to take it home to family instead.

I was after the Not Ube Tart, but apparently it is only available on weekends now. Regardless of the changes at Breadbelly, it is still an excellent experience and they now seem to have a more expanded lunch menu so I may try to visit again.

It is truly one of my favorite spots in San Francisco.

Breadbelly. 1408 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118. (415) 349-0969.

