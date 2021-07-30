Vegan Food Festival returns to Tampa on August 1st at Sweetwater Organic Community Farm

The Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Festival returns to Tampa Bay this weekend on Sunday, August 1st of 2021. The event will be held in the Town N' Country area at Sweetwater Organic Community Farm from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a focus on supporting local Tampa Bay area small business vendors. Sweetwater is located at 5521 Hanley Road.

The focus of the event will be Vegan food and culture. Magda Ehlers

"This year, we are bringing the vegan food fest to the farm for a rustic one-with-nature experience as we continue to explore new spaces while highlighting the essence of community" says Tash Johnson with City Festivals, the Event Organizers.

There will be plenty of options available for hungry diners from Vegan Soul Food to Vegan Caribbean Cuisine, Vegan Latino Dishes, Vegan Italian, Vegan Brazilian, basically options for almost every kind of palate.

From an education point of view, the festival also welcomes guests to learn from local chefs through cooking demonstrations that will be teaching how to prepare traditional dishes in a vegan style, including an American-creole favorite, "Jambalaya", presented live on stage by Louisiana Chef Monique of Duality Vegan Cafe.

Guests can enjoy activities such as yoga outdoors. Oluremi Adebayo

Moving beyond just the food options, the festival will offer wellness workshops for guests to embrace inner peace including a sound bowl experience hosted by Energy Healing Spiritualist, The Zen Elephant, yoga and meditation sessions by Maisha Yoga, and it will also feature a marketplace with a variety self-care, holistic, and vegan-friendly products that support local small businesses.

Guests can also enjoy live music, as well fun activities throughout the evening including a Blindfold Food Tasting Contest and a chance to win tickets to Universal Studios sponsored by Mor-TV.

Those interested in attending the celebration can find tickets on Eventbrite.

Organic is the focus of Sweetwater. Fuzzy Rescue

Sweetwater was established in 1995 as a non-profit and community-supported urban organic farm as well as an environmental education center in Tampa, Florida. They are located on 6 acres of suburban property along the Sweetwater Creek.

Sweetwater operates a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Membership program, Sweetwater Sunday Farmers’ Market, and Music Series that is open to the public, as well as educational field trip programs for visiting groups, farm tours, workshops, outdoor movies, seasonal events, volunteer opportunities and more. The Florida Vegan Gourmet Festival aims to bring awareness to Sweetwater as part of its goal.

Those interested in volunteering with the cause can reach out to Sweetwater as well. They offer support for Bright Futures scholars seeking community service hours as well as the general public.

