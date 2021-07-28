Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings declares State of Emergency over Delta variant surge

The Orange County Mayor seeks to encourage citizens to wear masks again. Anna Shvets

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has declared a “State of Emergency” over rising COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant. Orange County has experienced over 1,000 cases a day in recent days as the virus surges in the state of Florida, now the epicenter of the United States. The county has worked in recent days to increase COVID-19 testing sites as demand spikes.

Hospitalizations are spiking in Florida and around the country from COVID-19. Pixabay

The declaration was widely expected after Demings made numerous allusions to it in recent days when discussing the virus with the county and health leaders, who have criticized a lack of effort to control the spread as cases of COVID-19 rise in the state.

The White House and federal officials have also started to panic as the virus surge potentially threatens planned growth this fall in the economy. Around the country, leaders are working to encourage people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible and numerous employees announced vaccine mandates today including search engine giant Google.

The stock market has experienced mixed reactions to the Delta variant surge at this time.

Demings wrote in a statement published on Twitter, “I urge residents and visitors — vaccinated and unvaccinated — to wear a mask while indoors and to follow updated CDC guidelines.”

His request matches a recent change at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to request mask use even for the vaccinated as yet another surge begins to grip the United States of America. His actual power may be limited by a string of recent executive orders by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that limit fines and policies that require mask use in public. DeSantis has become a frequent critic of the White House and federal response to the virus.

Orange County Mayor Demings has declared a State of Emergency. Markus Spiske

Demings states in the executive order, “As the Director of Emergency Management, I shall issue such other Emergency Orders as are required to conduct County business and to protect the health, welfare, and safety of the people and property within Orange County.”

“All public officials and employees of Orange County are hereby directed to exercise the utmost diligence in discharge of duties required of them for the duration of this State of Local Emergency and in the execution of State and Local emergency orders, regulations and directives.”

“All people of Orange County are called upon and directed to comply with all necessary emergency measures, and to cooperate with public officials and civil emergency/disaster service forces in executing emergency operational plans, and to obey and comply with the lawful direction of all properly identified public officers.”

“The State of Local Emergency declared hereby shall continue for seven days from the date and time hereof, and may be extended, as necessary, pursuant to Section 252.38(3)(a)5, Florida Statutes.”

The impact of the order remains to be seen.

