As the saying goes, “When in Rome, do as the Romans do”. I take this as a sign to eat the best of the local fare when I am traveling the country. Though you will find all sorts of great restaurants on the Island of Hawaii, you will want to make sure to treat yourself to some of the traditional Hawaiian favorites. The local ingredients and proximity to the ocean make for some wonderful dining options that you will not be able to find in the lower 48. If you have a trip to Hawaii planned in the near future, be sure to partake in some of the most popular options the island has to offer. Read on to learn more about my favorite Hawaiian restaurants in Honolulu.

Duke's Waikiki

Fusing together a variety of the local cultures, this spot is named after famed Hawaiian Olympian and former sheriff Duke Paoa Kahanamoku. When I visit, I start out with an order of their macadamia nut hummus. It is made using all local ingredients. For my entrée, my favorite is their mango BBQ pork ribs with a side of sesame slaw. They also offer amazing fresh seafood. When coming to Hawaii, make sure you try as much seafood as you possibly can because it's some of the best dishes ever. On a warm day, and Honolulu has been known to have a few of them, save room to wash it all down with their hula pie shake. This decadent drink contains chocolate cookie crumbs with their macadamia nut ice cream.

What I recommend: Their fish is really good here, I've tried their salmon and pork ribs

Location: 2335 Kalakaua Ave Ste 116 Honolulu, HI 96815

Rainbow Drive-In

Doing business since 1961, Rainbow Drive-In is beloved by both locals and tourists alike. This family-owned spot also happens to be very reasonably priced for those people who are traveling on a budget. My favorite is their Spam and two eggs plate. Hawaiians are huge fans of Spam, and you just may be, too, once you let the folks at Rainbow prepare it for you. If you make it in for breakfast, treat yourself to an order of their sweet bread French toast. For a snack, I love their chili tater tots. It's very different from what I've had at Sonics because this chili actually tastes like quality chili. If that is not enough to indulge your sweet tooth, then I recommend their slush float. It features their strawberry drink topped with a scoop of ice cream.

What I recommend: Spam and two eggs plate

Location: 3308 Kanaina Ave Honolulu, HI 96815

Ono Seafood

A trip to Hawaii is officially not complete until you have had the chance to experience some of their incredible seafood. Ono Seafood is the best spot on the island to get an amazing poke bowl. Their offerings are made to order and always super fresh. They also offer an amazing sashimi platter that is perfect for sharing with a large group of hungry friends. It is no wonder they are regularly voted as one of the Best of Honolulu. When you visit, ask about their seasonal offerings to get the freshest food around because all I keep hearing is Ono Seafood is the best poke on the entire island.

What I recommend: You can't go wrong with any of their fish but I love the salmon and tuna

Location: 747 Kapahulu Ave Honolulu, HI 96816

Though you will find a Denny’s and McDonald’s on the island, I encourage you to pass by the national chains and try out the local cuisine at one of these fantastic spots. There are not a ton of Hawaiian restaurants on the mainland, so maybe try out all three to ensure that you get your fill.

