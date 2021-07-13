When it comes to seafood, it does not get much fresher than what can be found on the island of Hawaii. Thanks to its surrounding waters and heavy Japanese influence, our 50th state has some of the best sushi offerings this side of Japan itself. Though most people visit Hawaii for its year-round perfect weather, spectacular views, and top-notch beaches, its sushi game does not disappoint. On your next visit to the island, make sure to end your day at the beach at one of their best sushi spots. If you do not know where to start, then read on to learn more about my favorite Japanese restaurants in Honolulu.

Doraku Sushi

Joel D on Yelp

With multiple locations not far from Waikiki Beach, Doraku Sushi is owned by the same family behind the world famous Benihana Steakhouse. They pride themselves as being a spot dedicated to sharing good food with good friends. Their spicy tuna with crispy rice is one of my personal favorites. They deep fry their sushi rice and top it with a helping of their refreshing spicy tuna. If you have a large group to feed, try their Doraku Platinum to share. It features all the best cuts of seafood from salmon belly to yellowtail. One of my favorite roll here is the white dragon roll. When I go to sushi restaurants, I love trying their dragon rolls. Be sure to save room for an order of their green tea ice cream. It is a great way to end a warm day.

What I recommend: White dragon roll but their salmon belly is fatty and amazing

Location: 1009 Kapiolani Blvd Honolulu, HI 96814

Tonkatsu Ginza Bairin

Joel D on Yelp

Named after Japan’s famous breaded pork cutlet, Tonkatsu Ginza Bairin has been serving up amazing fare since 1927. When I visit, I order their seafood mix katsu set which features shrimp alongside their savory crab croquette. You can’t go wrong pairing this item with a cup of their miso soup and a cabbage salad. And as their name implies, they have a number of pork options that are also worth a try. I like their sauteed ginger pork loin with a side of their spicy cucumber. If you're a fan of Katsu from California or any other states that isn't Hawaii, you're in for a treat when you try this place. I've had good katsu but never like this restaurant.

What I recommend: Seafood mix katsu set

Location: 255 Beach Walk Honolulu, HI 96815

Sushi Sasabune

Rod U on Yelp

Serving up amazing sushi since 1997, Sushi Sasabune promises an authentic sushi experience. You won’t find Americanized versions of sushi alongside soy sauce at this spot. As much as I would love to share my favorites menu items with you, they do not offer a set menu. This is referred to as “Omakase” style sushi. The chef prepares nigiri and other seafood offerings based on what is both local and in season to ensure guests are getting only the freshest options. I insist that you bring your sense of adventure and trust the chef’s recommendations as you are in for quite the culinary experience.

What I recommend: Omakase bento box

Location: 1417 S King St Honolulu, HI 96814

Though it may be tough to leave the gorgeous beaches and wonderful mountain views to head for the indoors, you will want to make sure you carve out plenty of time to treat yourself to an incredible sushi experience the next time you are in Honolulu. You may even have the opportunity to experience seafood that was swimming near you earlier in the day. It does not get any fresher and more authentic than these sushi offerings.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.