Las Vegas, NV

My Favorite Steakhouses in Las Vegas Part 4

Californiacalories

There is nothing quite like sitting down to a classy dinner with a few of your closest pals. A good old-fashioned steakhouse is a great place to exactly that. Differing takes on all of the steakhouse standbys may cost a pretty penny, but they are always with the market price. Though Las Vegas has plenty of attractions and shows to keep you busy, you must make time to visit one of their steakhouses when you and your crew plan your next visit. If you have an occasion to celebrate in Vegas in the near future, then read on to learn more about my favorite steakhouses in Las Vegas.

Herbs and Rye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eq72f_0aurMAJM00
Patrick B on Yelp

Located just West of the strip, Herbs and Rye is a great spot for both a steak and a cocktail. As a starter, I recommend their meatballs and chorizo which have just the right amount of spicy kick. Though they offer everything from salmon to chops, I recommend treating yourself to their New York strip steaks. I like mine medium rare with a warm, red center. If you are thinking of ordering your steak well-done, you may want to think again as their menu describes this as “burnt and pointless”. I can’t say I disagree with that! They also feature plenty of delicious accompaniments. Try a side of their whiskey shallot potatoes or their jalapeño creamed corn.

What I recommend: Their seafood platters and appetizers go well with their steaks

Location: 3713 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89102

SW Steakhouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKmHO_0aurMAJM00
Michael U on Yelp

If you are looking for a fancy night out on the strip, then look no further than SW Steakhouse. Located inside the beautiful Wynn Las Vegas, you will want to make sure you are decked out in your best attire to meet their dress code. Because it's at the Wynn, they're pretty strict on not wearing casual or street clothes inside their restaurant which is respectable because it is of higher class. As I starter, I like their Maryland blue crab cake. It is served with their house made pickles and creamy remoulade sauce. If you are in the mood for a real treat, then try a four-ounce cut of their Kobe tenderloin. It is perfectly marbled and grilled to perfection. You can add truffle butter or a side of shrimp scampi, but steak of this quality truly does stand alone.

What I recommend: Kobe tenderloin if you are willing to splurge

Location: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S Las Vegas, NV 89109

Lawry's The Prime Rib

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZfYNV_0aurMAJM00
Geezy B on Yelp

From a family that has been in the restaurant business since the 1880s, Lawry’s The Prime Rib knows their way around a cut of beef. Their aptly named Lawry Cut is a delightful, aged cut of prime rib that is always wonderfully tender. It comes with their famous salad, mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, and their awesome whipped cream horseradish. They also feature a great wine menu with plenty of offerings that pair nicely with their entrees. In addition to their prime rib, they have other steak, seafood, and poultry options to choose from.

What I recommend: Lawry Cut, also their most famous prime rib

Location: 4043 Howard Hughes Pkwy Las Vegas, NV 89169

No matter which cut of steak is your favorite or which sides you prefer, the above spots in Las Vegas will have a menu item that is sure to win you over. From fancier spots located right on the strip to more traditional spots that are just a short drive away, each of the above steakhouses is sure to offer an experience that is worth that sometimes hefty price tag.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_80043001af13a1227b1f1efc90bc1f79.blob

Where to go and what to eat in the Bay! I am a Bay Area foodie with a food Instagram of over 13k followers!

San Francisco, CA
2049 followers
Loading

More from Californiacalories

My Favorite Barbecue Restaurants in Houston

Being from the Bay Area in California, I am not exposed to that many BBQ spots in the area and when I am, they're only mediocre. I used to think the BBQ was okay tasting until I visited Houston and realized that if you haven't had BBQ in Houston, then you are surely missing out. As I keep exploring Houston, I will continue to find new and better places to eat at but first, I will talk about all the great BBQ restaurants I have discovered.Read full story
New York City, NY

My Favorite Chinese Restaurants in New York

New York City is one of the best places to visit in America and besides the Big Apple where everyone goes to sightsee, one thing you must do is try the food in New York. Over the years, New York has become so diverse, especially when it came to food. I lived in New York for a while and just walking down the street, you could get any cuisin from Thai to burgers to pizzas to Italian. New York is definitely known for their pizzas and the lines are always out the door but if you're in the mood for some good old fashioned Chinese food, I am here to talk about which places are the best to visit when in New York.Read full story
Houston, TX

My Favorite Mexican Restaurants in Houston

When we come to Texas, we often times come for the best BBQ ribs in the nation. But sometimes, we want to try other cuisines around the area and one cuisine I've found to be pretty good here in Houston is Mexican food. I've tried a bunch of Mexican food here from Tex-Mex to authentic and they're both amazing. If you have a chance to visit, make sure you grab a burrito or some tacos from these few places I've decided to write about.Read full story
4 comments
San Diego, CA

What to Do While Visiting San Diego Part 2

San Diego is a great vacation destination for anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors. They offer some wonderful parks and beaches that attract tourists all year-round thanks to its wonderful weather. Its world-famous zoos and aquariums make this a great travel spot for those animal lovers in your life, but it also has plenty of options for those seeking an adrenaline rush. On your next trip to this Southern California gem, you will want to make sure to take in all that the city has to offer. Keep reading to learn more about what to do while visiting San Diego.Read full story
California State

Things to Do When Visiting San Diego

When it comes to the state of California, it seems that Los Angeles and the Bay Area seem to get most of the tourist love. I am hoping to do my part to change that. If you are planning a trip to the Golden State, do not sleep on a stop in San Diego. It has great beaches, amazing restaurants, and some of the best weather you could ever hope to experience. There is so much to do in San Diego that you may struggle to narrow down just exactly how to spend your time. That is where I come in. Read on to learn more about what to do while visiting San Diego.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

What to Do When Visiting San Francisco 4

Anyone who is looking to escape the summer heat to experience some cool bay breezes must consider a trip to San Francisco. This city by the bay is cool and breezy all year long, and it has so much to offer. It is no wonder why tourists from all over the globe can be found visiting San Francisco year-round. If you are planning a trip to the area and are not sure how to spend your time, I have done my best to narrow down a few of the must-see spots. Read on to learn more about what to do when visiting San Francisco.Read full story
2 comments
Honolulu, HI

What to Do When Visiting Honolulu Part 4

A trip to the Hawaiian Islands is on many people’s bucket lists for a reason. The island is the perfect spot to visit if you are looking for either lots of activity or just plenty of time to kick back and relax. No matter what type of leisure you are looking for, you will find it Honolulu. With its great restaurants, beautiful beaches, and amazing views, it really is the total package when it comes to vacations. It is as close as you can get to international travel but without the need for a passport. If you are looking for ways to spend your time on your trip, then read on to learn more about what to do when visiting Honolulu.Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

What to Do When Visiting San Francisco 3

Making just one list of all the great things to do when in San Francisco was no easy undertaking. There are so many options for tourists that I had to publish a few lists just to make sure that I listed all of the best spots. The city offers so many options for eating, playing, and shopping. It is really tough to have a bad time when strolling through the city by the bay. Though I have done my best to provide the cream of the crop when it comes to the must-see attractions, I still have a few more to share. Read on to learn more about what to do when visiting San Francisco.Read full story
1 comments
Honolulu, HI

What to Do When Visiting Honolulu Part 2

Though a good trip to any island should involve its fair share of beach time, the city of Honolulu has much more to offer outside of just that. When you visit, you will want to take in as much of the food, animals, and culture as you can. There are many ways to experience this island, and I have listed a few of my favorites to help you plan your trip. Keep reading to learn more about what to do in Honolulu.Read full story
1 comments
Honolulu, HI

My Favorite Chinese Restaurants in Honolulu

Thanks to its location in the Pacific Ocean right between the US and Asia, Hawaii is blessed to have the influence of many Asian cultures. Along with local Hawaiian cuisine, the city of Honolulu also has many great Chinese restaurants that are worthy of a visit on your next trip. With so many spots offering up fresh seafood and other traditional Chinese fare, it may be tough to pick a favorite. Luckily, I was able to narrow it down. On your next visit to the island, I encourage you to check out my favorite Chinese restaurants in Honolulu.Read full story
5 comments
Hawaii State

My Favorite Hawaiian Restaurants in Honolulu

As the saying goes, “When in Rome, do as the Romans do”. I take this as a sign to eat the best of the local fare when I am traveling the country. Though you will find all sorts of great restaurants on the Island of Hawaii, you will want to make sure to treat yourself to some of the traditional Hawaiian favorites. The local ingredients and proximity to the ocean make for some wonderful dining options that you will not be able to find in the lower 48. If you have a trip to Hawaii planned in the near future, be sure to partake in some of the most popular options the island has to offer. Read on to learn more about my favorite Hawaiian restaurants in Honolulu.Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

What to Do When Visiting Las Vegas Part 8

If you have been to Las Vegas a time or two without venturing off the strip, then I have a few suggestions to make your next trip an even more memorable one. I encourage you to venture away from your casino for a day and make time for some serious adventure. Whether you are an adrenaline junky or a history buff, you will find something to tickle your fancy in Las Vegas. If that has your attention, then read on to learn more about what to do when visiting Las Vegas.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy