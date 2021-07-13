My Favorite Steakhouses in Las Vegas Part 4

There is nothing quite like sitting down to a classy dinner with a few of your closest pals. A good old-fashioned steakhouse is a great place to exactly that. Differing takes on all of the steakhouse standbys may cost a pretty penny, but they are always with the market price. Though Las Vegas has plenty of attractions and shows to keep you busy, you must make time to visit one of their steakhouses when you and your crew plan your next visit. If you have an occasion to celebrate in Vegas in the near future, then read on to learn more about my favorite steakhouses in Las Vegas.

Herbs and Rye

Patrick B on Yelp

Located just West of the strip, Herbs and Rye is a great spot for both a steak and a cocktail. As a starter, I recommend their meatballs and chorizo which have just the right amount of spicy kick. Though they offer everything from salmon to chops, I recommend treating yourself to their New York strip steaks. I like mine medium rare with a warm, red center. If you are thinking of ordering your steak well-done, you may want to think again as their menu describes this as “burnt and pointless”. I can’t say I disagree with that! They also feature plenty of delicious accompaniments. Try a side of their whiskey shallot potatoes or their jalapeño creamed corn.

What I recommend: Their seafood platters and appetizers go well with their steaks

Location: 3713 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89102

SW Steakhouse

Michael U on Yelp

If you are looking for a fancy night out on the strip, then look no further than SW Steakhouse. Located inside the beautiful Wynn Las Vegas, you will want to make sure you are decked out in your best attire to meet their dress code. Because it's at the Wynn, they're pretty strict on not wearing casual or street clothes inside their restaurant which is respectable because it is of higher class. As I starter, I like their Maryland blue crab cake. It is served with their house made pickles and creamy remoulade sauce. If you are in the mood for a real treat, then try a four-ounce cut of their Kobe tenderloin. It is perfectly marbled and grilled to perfection. You can add truffle butter or a side of shrimp scampi, but steak of this quality truly does stand alone.

What I recommend: Kobe tenderloin if you are willing to splurge

Location: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S Las Vegas, NV 89109

Lawry's The Prime Rib

Geezy B on Yelp

From a family that has been in the restaurant business since the 1880s, Lawry’s The Prime Rib knows their way around a cut of beef. Their aptly named Lawry Cut is a delightful, aged cut of prime rib that is always wonderfully tender. It comes with their famous salad, mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, and their awesome whipped cream horseradish. They also feature a great wine menu with plenty of offerings that pair nicely with their entrees. In addition to their prime rib, they have other steak, seafood, and poultry options to choose from.

What I recommend: Lawry Cut, also their most famous prime rib

Location: 4043 Howard Hughes Pkwy Las Vegas, NV 89169

No matter which cut of steak is your favorite or which sides you prefer, the above spots in Las Vegas will have a menu item that is sure to win you over. From fancier spots located right on the strip to more traditional spots that are just a short drive away, each of the above steakhouses is sure to offer an experience that is worth that sometimes hefty price tag.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.