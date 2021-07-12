My Favorite Steakhouses in Las Vegas Part 3

Las Vegas has officially put itself on the map as a wildly popular destination for foodies from all over the place. They have attracted all the great celebrity chefs we know and love and now offer everything from quick and affordable to super fancy. On your next trip to Sin City, consider making time to hit up one of their amazing steakhouses. There are plenty to choose from, so if you are having trouble deciding, I am here to help you do so. Keep reading to learn more about my favorite steakhouses in Las Vegas.

Gallagher's Steakhouse

Located right on the strip in the New York New York Hotel and Casino, Gallagher’s Steakhouse offers the best of both steak and seafood. When I visit, I like to start my meal with an order of their oysters Rockefeller. For mine main dish, I like their mesquite grilled cowboy ribeye. Aged up to 45 days, it is grilled and seasoned to perfection. If you happen to be dining with someone who is not a fan of steak, they offer a savory rack of lamb with a side of couscous as well as salmon with a side of braised fennel. If you really want to feel fancy, order the way I order which is a piece of steak with a side of crab legs. This is probably one of my favorite combos to get here.

What I recommend: grilled cowboy ribeye or the Tomahawk

Location: 3790 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 11 Las Vegas, NV 89109

Echo and Rig

Open for brunch and dinner, Echo and Rig Butcher and Steakhouse is located just West of the famous strip. To start your meal off, I recommend their Belgium endive salad. It features an orange vinaigrette and is topped with crunchy toasted walnuts. If you visit on a cooler day, treat yourself to their wild mushroom soup. As a main course, try their rib-eye cap with a side of roasted broccolini. It truly is the best part of the ribeye. If you happen to come for lunch on a weekend, I suggest the simple but classic avocado toast because they add a lot of other ingredients that make this one of the best avocado toats ever. They also have a great wine menu, so ask your serve to recommend a pairing.

What I recommend: rib-eye cap is the best here

Location: 440 S Rampart Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89145

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

If you are looking for a traditional, old-school steakhouse, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is the spot for you. Located within walking distance of the strip, it has a number of private dining rooms and a world-class wine cellar. If you are dining with a large group, then I suggest starting your meal with their seafood tower. It boasts all the seafood favorites from jumbo lump crab to jumbo shrimp, and there is plenty to share. As an entrée, I insist that you try their hand cut, bone-in ribeye. This savory cut is always cooked just perfectly. Make sure to save room for one of their decadent dessert options. My favorite is their butter cake with a scoop of butter pecan ice cream.

What I recommend: amazing appetizers but if you can, try their seafood tower

Location: 3925 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169

Though there is plenty to see and do in Las Vegas, if you plan to visit just for all the great dining experiences, that alone would be worth the trip. Though steakhouses are not usually an everyday affair, they are a great place to celebrate a special occasion with friends and family. If you are in Vegas celebrity an anniversary or some other milestones, then any of the above spots will be a great place to do it.

