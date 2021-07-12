Tips For A First-Time Home Renter In Westchester, NY

Are you a college student, law student, medical student/resident, or a recent college graduate moving to Westchester, NY?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRjCP_0auigJuG00
BedroomPhoto by Francesca Tosolini on Unsplash

Are you renting a home for the first time? Are you a student or intern relocating or living in Westchester, NY, or NYC?

Welcome home. We love NY.

You can find a home to rent in Westchester, NY. Also, you can buy an apartment if your schooling or training will take you up to 4–6 years.

Public transportation makes Westchester living and travels easy, fun, and less expensive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M25UI_0auigJuG00
Westchester public parkby the author-- BY

You have three choices as a first-time home renter. Make the best choice for yourself and your lifestyle.

I. Rent an apartment or a house

There are many apartments for you to make a choice, but you have to start early — today.

The good things about some of the apartments in the county are they are close to public transportation — a stroll from a bus stop. And some apartments are next to the train station.

Here's the average rent for a studio — two bedrooms apartment in cities in Westchester, NY.

Examples:

  • White Plains: $2,792
  • New Rochelle: $2,113
  • Yonkers: $2,026
  • Mount Vernon: $1,808

Also, you can rent a house with two or three people. These houses are far off from the train station and bus stop, but some houses are within a five to ten-minute walk.

II. Buy an apartment.

You change your mind and buy an apartment---build credit history. Westchester, NY, apartment selling price ranges from about $50K–$7M.

The good news is if you or your parents can afford to buy it, buy it. In 4–6 years, you have an opportunity to build a credit history and have business experience.

For example, if you can buy a two-bedroom apartment. You can rent out one bedroom or closet to classmates with fewer funds.

III. College dormitory

I think this is an excellent option for teens and young adults.

College accommodation helps you learn things new things in the college community. It exposes you to new people and things.

A dormitory exposes young adults to meet more people and helps them make friends and connections than renting an apartment away from the college campus.

Of course, others can learn a lot from you too.

Most college campuses in Westchester are close to the train station, and they have a bus stop in the main entrance and many stops in the campuses, hospitals, courthouses, and office buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21sYHb_0auigJuG00
Train and passengerphoto by Ono kosuki on Pexel

Things to consider as a first-time home renter:

  • Why do you want to rent or buy an apartment?
  • Educate yourself with what you need and want in a home. Get Zillow or GoHGMLS app.
  • Visit the city or village you want to rent a house or an apartment. If you have young children, visit schools, a public library, and a public park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ET3mq_0auigJuG00
Westchester, NY public libraryby the author-- BY

  • Get your finance in order. Your bank statement for at least three months and a month or two deposit. Your credit score matters when renting a home. Your parents can help to co-sign the lease.
  • Hire a real estate agent. Hire an agent who will listen to your need and respect what you want. That is an agent who answers your questions or finds answers to your questions. Call the apartment listing office and ask questions.
  • Be proactive in looking for an apartment or a house on your Zillow or GoHGMLS app. If you see something you like, call your agent for a tour.
  • The first-time renters rent an apartment they can afford.
  • Get Westchester BEE line and Metro-North app if you choose not to drive.
  • Pet owner — Ask for the pet’s policy and take the time to read the document thoroughly.
  • Always negotiate your leases. For example, pay rent annually or move in early than expected date, opted out for a parking spot, or write a recommendation for your apartment complex.

Welcome to New York. It's a place to change your life for the better.

