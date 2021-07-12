Kansas, The Home Of The World Renowned Toilet Bowl

Lucas, Kansas can easily be regarded as one of the most unique communities in Kansas. With several unique art displays found and 2 of the states strangest attractions, many come here to get a taste of the odd and unique. With sites on the Kansas bucket list, one might say that this tiny community of only 370 people might not seem a likely stop however from the time you enter the community until you make it to downtown’s most infamous stop Bowl Plaza, you quickly get the impression that this isn’t your average small town.

As soon as you enter Lucas, KS you can see this community is a little different from others in the state.

What is Bowl Plaza??

Well it isn’t a place commemorating a football victory, and it isn’t a place to share the love of the sport of bowling… so naturally the next best bowl you can think of…. A TOILET BOWL!!

Bowl Plaza's grand opening was not a ribbon cutting but rather a "First flush".

Yep, this site has been named America’s Most Artistic Toilet!

Inside Bowl Plaza is just as elaborate as outside with uniquely themed restrooms using recycled materials as wall coverings.

I know, I know, you are probably thinking why would anyone ever want to go see a toilet? Simply put it is a piece of art!! The building itself is shaped like a large toilet with the seat itself being large concrete benches, the bowl being the building itself with flusher in tact. But what makes this quirky stop something you will want to check out is the mosaic style that is embedded into every surface of this unique attraction.

I can honestly say I have never seen anything like this anywhere. The detail in each surface is so unique and combines traditional mosaic materials and items which are completely unexpected such as toys, mirrors, dominoes and even plates boasting a variety of states. It is one of the best examples of up cycling into something beautiful I have seen.

The inside of the toilet itself is a fun commentary of all things which might be flushed showing the contrast between how we flush unwanted items, we throw away and essentially flush money.

And did I mention this is an actual public restroom?? Inside the building itself you can find a restroom for your road weary self to take a break or to find tourism information in the lobby. Both functional and fun this stop most definitely makes your list of Kansas highlights. Until you see it for yourself in person you cannot understand the true magnitude of the unique appearance.

Glass beads, old toys, bottle caps and ceramics are amongst some of the materials you will find in the unique mosaic walls.

Bowl Plaza was originally constructed in 2011 as a functional space not only to facilitate downtown but also to draw interest into the community. It’s first official flush was performed in 2012 to welcome tourists to Bowl Plaza officially through the grand opening. As you can imagine this site is unique and filled with toilet humor.

Designs within are so elaborate you can see the time spent creating these unique works of art.

But the strange does not stop there, in 2014, Bowl Plaza managed to receive the title of the #2 Rest Room in the US on World Toilet Day during an annual event sponsored by the United Nations. This event was created to improve the focus on toilet and sanitation conditions world wide and the tiny town of Lucas was honored to receive this title.

This place is one you have to make sure you stop along your trip through Kansas for sure.

