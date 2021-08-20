Unidentified man dies of gunshot wounds in Oakland's 79th homicide

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(OAKLAND, Calif.) A 33-year-old Oakland man, hospitalized after numerous shots to his back following a Wednesday morning shooting, succumbed to his injuries Thursday, becoming the city's 79th homicide of the year.

Around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2800 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his back.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of several gunshot wounds. Authorities did not release the man's name, pending next-of-kin notification. Officials have yet to disclose any possible motive.

This fatal shooting comes on the heels of a fatal shooting outside the Value Inn on 370 W. MacArthur Boulevard. In that instance, the male victim was found dead in a vehicle. That marked the 78th homicide in the city of Oakland.

Earlier this month, two men were killed in unrelated East Oakland shootings. In one instance, a 29-year-old man was confronted by another man on the sidewalk who robbed him before fleeing on foot.

In the second instance, authorities found an unidentified man lying in the roadway around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. on the 8400 block of San Leandro Street. The man was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities did not release additional details on the suspects in the East Oakland shooting.

Last year at this time, Oakland police had investigated 58 homicides on the year.

