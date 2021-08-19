Two former Alameda County deputies sentenced to prison for tormenting inmates

(Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Image)

By Ian Firstenberg

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies were sentenced to more than four years in prison Wednesday for abusing inmates at Santa Rita Jail repeatedly.

According to a statement Wednesday from the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, Justin Linn and Erik McDermott were sentenced to four years and four months in state prison after they both pleaded guilty to 11 felony counts of assault and dissuading a witness by threat of force last month.

Their crimes were revealed after an inmate, one of the victims was able to send a letter from jail describing the nature of the crimes.

According to witnesses, the two directed preferred inmates to throw urine and feces at other inmates they selected, for their amusement. The pair called the process "gassing". The deputies at one point began to fear that one of their victims would come forward so they labeled them as a "snitch" to other inmates, effectively highlighting them for retributive violence for their protection.

"They (unlocked) my door, and that's when I emptied the shampoo bottle with feces and urine up inside the potato bag and slide it up and down between the cracks of the thing and gassed the guy and sprayed at his door ..." one witness testified.

Notably, two other former deputies, Sarah Krause and Stephen Sarcos, avoided jail time by accepting a plea deal admitting to numerous charges. Sarcos pleaded to a misdemeanor charge and Krause received a felony conviction. Krause faces five years probation while Sarcos faces three years of informal probation.

Both Krause and Sarcos were intimately involved in the gassing of other inmates. Both helped set up a specific inmate, that was giving Krause trouble at the time, for gassing. Krause stood in the control room and opened the door while Sarcos escorted a favored inmate in to do the gassing. The pair spent just one day in jail and will do community service for their crimes.

Linn and McDermott were arrested and charged in 2017 with directing two inmates to abuse at least five other inmates.

