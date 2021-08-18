Two East Bay mayors urge city and county officials to get vaccinated

(Sirachai Arunrugstichai / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(ANTIOCH, Calif.) As delta variant concerns shudder schools and another lockdown looms, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe and Walnut Creek Mayor Kevin Wilke are urging city government employees to get vaccinated or take weekly tests.

The two mayors touched on their efforts Tuesday during a press conference at Antioch City Hall, highlighting their desire to get vaccination rates higher as the delta variant continues to spread.

Thorpe called Antioch the "epicenter of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic ..." highlighting the 804 positive cases in the past two weeks throughout the quiet, rural suburb. He noted that he will propose a vaccination mandate next week at the city council meeting.

This comes after Walnut Creek became the first city in Contra Costa County to require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests for city employees and follows an Aug. 5 declaration by Gov. Gavin Newsom that all health care workers are required to be vaccinated.

"Health experts assert that the vaccine is safe, and for those of you who may not know, it’s free. It’s extremely important to get this life-saving immunization to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community so the spread of the coronavirus can be stopped," Thorpe said at the press conference.

The exact vaccination rates of city employees are not available to the public, but Thorpe noted that his review of the rates revealed a disturbing trend among city employees. Roughly 62 percent of Antioch's eligible residents age 12 and up are vaccinated. That's nearly 30 percent lower than other, more affluent cities like Alamo and Orinda where the percentage of vaccinated residents is as high as 90 percent.

This comes as Contra Costa Health Services data reveals that vaccination rates among Black and Latinx residents is starkly lower than the rate among Asian or white residents.

“As an African-American and Latino, I’m painfully aware of the historic mistrust between our communities and government,” Thorpe said.

The story in Walnut Creek is a bit different. While it is among the most vaccinated city in the country, city employee vaccination rates have lagged, hovering around 70 percent, according to data from the city.

Wilk noted a 5 percent uptick in vaccination rates following the mandate from his office early last week.

“Together, we can hopefully challenge and encourage all the cities in Contra Costa County to come along with us as well as the cities in the Bay Area to join us in getting past this pandemic,” Wilk said.

