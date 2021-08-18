Red Flag warning issued for East Bay hills as winds pick up

(Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(OAKLAND, Calif.) As winds continue to pick up Tuesday and the exceedingly dry conditions maintain, weather officials issued a red flag fire warning for much of the East Bay hills.

According to the National Weather Service, the East Bay hills and areas of the North Bay can expect to see 30-40 mph winds and could get as high as 50 mph. The warning goes into effect Tuesday at 11 p.m. and will stand until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the NWS, the highest winds will hit Wednesday morning with the greatest threat in the northeast Napa Mountains.

Heavy winds in the northern portion of the state caused the Dixie Fire, already among the largest in California history, to spread and new evacuations were announced Tuesday for areas south of Highway 36 and west of Highway 395.

This comes as the growing Caldor Fire, which has burned 6,500 acres thus far and is zero percent contained, garnered evacuation orders for Sly Park and Grizzly Flats.

Late this weekend, PG&E announced possible planned power shutoffs for 16 counties starting Tuesday.

"The low-pressure system is trending north," NWS meteorologist Brooke Bingaman told The East Bay Times. "The southern side of that trough is going to be moving along Northern California, and the air is going counter-clockwise. When it gets more east, we'll be on the backside of the trough, and we'll get those northerly winds. The red flag warning will be for that time when the backside of the trough is moving through."

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.