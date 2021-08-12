San Francisco first city to mandate proof of vaccination for variety of indoor activities

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(SAN FRANCISCO) San Francisco will become the first major city in the country to require proof of vaccination for a number of indoor activities including dining, visiting bars and attending entertainment venues.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the official mandate will take effect Aug. 20.

This comes after the San Francisco Bar Alliance and its 300 members required proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test for entry and service on July 29.

Similarly, just over a week ago, a group of East Bay restaurants also instituted proof of vaccination rules for entry.

“Today's announcement is really about making sure that people feel a little bit safer in our city,” Mayor London Breed said at a Thursday press conference. “But more importantly, what we're seeing now with this virus is very challenging, and a great concern to me, and I know many of you as well.”

New York plans to require proof of at least one vaccination dose for indoor activities as of Aug. 16 but San Francisco's mandate will up the ante.

The City's mandate will only apply to dine-in patrons so those picking up food will not be required to show proof of vaccination.

As delta concerns have lead to re-instituted health measures, vaccine passports have gained more prominence among the professional classes.

As early as February of this year, the idea of a digital vaccination card to ease international travel moved its way, as a number of phrases have, into our post-pandemic lexicon.

“I think the conversation has shifted to these two words that we didn’t want to use at the beginning,” said Monica Gandhi, a UCSF infectious disease expert, told the Mercury News, “which are vaccine passports and vaccine mandates.”

In the article, Gandhi likened the opposition to possible mask and vaccination mandates to the opposition against anti-smoking legislation in the 1990s and 1980s. Initially smokers were upset at the change but over time, the number of smokers declined.

That comparison overlooks that way in which the vaccine and by extension the pandemic has been politicized in our country.

On August 9, more than a thousand people gathered outside the Kaiser Permanente facility in Roseville to protest a vaccination mandate for health care workers.

In light of the continued anti-vaccination protests, a bill moving quickly through the California legislature aims to limit protests outside of COVID-19 vaccination sites. The bill marks the early stages of what could be an overarching legislative battle over constitutional rights.

Regardless of the continued protests, San Francisco will become the first U.S. city to require full-vaccination for most social activities as of Aug. 20.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.