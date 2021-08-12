Firefighters optimistic about Dixie Fire despite more than half a million acres burned

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

Despite the outsized footprint of Northern California's Dixie Fire, firefighters are optimistic about the slowed growth as the winds died down early this week.

The Dixie Fire is now the second-largest in California's history behind only last year's August Complex fire which burned, in total, more than a million acres. As of Thursday morning, the Dixie Fire — which has scorched remote areas in the Sierra Nevada foothills — has burned 510,227 acres, destroyed nearly 600 homes and is roughly 30 percent contained. Additionally, the fire has burned more than 1,000 structures.

According to officials who spoke to The East Bay Times, most of the fire's growth came from when it jumped the containment lines north of Chester around Lake Almanor and the lines in the northeast near Janesville.

This past weekend, a heavy blanket of smoke covered the central valley from the Sacramento area all the way down to Fresno.

Officials are still optimistic about the fire's somewhat limited growth — in the early days of this week the blaze only added 10,000 acres a day after adding nearly 100,000 acres in just 24 hours last Friday.

According to Cal Fire spokesperson Rick Carhart, light winds early this week allowed firefighters to strengthen containment along the western side of the blaze. Evacuation orders for all communities in Butte County were reduced to warnings on Tuesday.

"The wind hasn't really been driving the fires," Carhart said.

This comes after heavy winds last week pushed the fire beyond containment zones in the northwest. Last Wednesday, the blaze pushed through containment zones outside of Plumas County and burned through most of the town of Greenville.

Despite the tame winds, the fire's unpredictable behavior has left Cal Fire scrambling to meet its initial expected containment lines. According to Carhart, the expected containment was scraped early this week and they do not expect to release another update.

Crews spent Wednesday clearing debris from the shores of Lake Almanor in the hopes of allowing residents back sooner.

"Even after the fire's done spreading and threatening things and destroying things, there's going to be a lot a lot of cleanup. It's going to be a fire for a long time," Carhart said.

