Settlement between Alameda County DA and pet supply companies 'greenwashing' products

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20CtKM_0bPl0SK100
(Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Target Corporation and three pet-related retailers will each pay more than $100,000 in settlements with the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and 22 other jurisdictions throughout California that came after allegations that the companies were misleading the public about the biodegradability of their products.

Target, PetSmart, Petco Animal Supplies and Chewy will all pay six-figure settlements to the county. Chewy will pay $600,000; PetSmart will pay $500,000; Petco Animal Supplies will pay up $375,000 and Target will pay $300,000, according to the terms of the settlement.

In a statement, District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced the "greenwashing" settlements with the companies. Greenwashing is a marketing tool used by companies to deceive customers about the environmental friendliness of their products in order to charge more.

According to DA spokesperson, Angela Ruggiero, some dog-waste bags were promoted as "eco-friendly" with claims that the bags were biodegradable over time. Those claims were deceptive according to Ruggiero because those bags must be taken to landfills.

"Dog lovers who care about the environment are often targeted by deceptive advertising about the environmental benefits of certain single-use plastic bags," O'Malley said in a statement.

According to Ruggiero, all the companies took immediate steps to fix the issue and cooperated with county officials until a settlement was reached.

"These settlements are a win for California consumers who want accurate information about the environmental impact of plastic bags and other plastic products they buy," according to the statement.

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area.

