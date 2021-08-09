Man shot while attempting to stop Oakland Chinatown robbery

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(OAKLAND, Calif.) A man was shot while trying to stop an attempted robbery in Chinatown Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the injured man was in stable condition.

Video posted online shows three people, a man and two women, walking down the street in Chinatown Saturday just before 2 p.m. Two people come from behind the three people and appear to attempt to grab a bag. When a separate man tried to intervene, the pair pistol-whipped and beat him.

The two assailants struggled with that other man briefly before one assailant opened fire, seemingly hitting the man in the torso or arm. The attack happened near the intersection of Eighth and Franklin streets.

The injured man stumbles but does not fall as the assailants flee the scene.

According to The East Bay Times, the suspects fled without taking anything. The man who was shot attempting to help the three other people reportedly did not know them and was just attempting to stop the robbery.

This comes in the wake of a series of attacks on residents in Chinatown including one in February of this year in which a 91-year-old man was pushed to the ground. In mid July, two robberies occurred in just two days on the same Chinatown block.

In these instances, video from nearby shops shows assailants either exiting a vehicle or approaching on foot before pushing or assaulting the victims.

