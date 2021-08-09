Lola's Chicken Shack and numerous other Alameda businesses hit with litany of suits from litigious ADA lawyer

Built in the Bay

(ALAMEDA, Calif.) Lola's Chicken Shack, the popular fried chicken restaurant on Park Boulevard in Alameda, is among a number of Alameda restaurants recently hit by ADA lawsuits.

Lola's owner Mark Rogers was unaware of the pending legal action against him until he received a series of letters, from different defense lawyers, offering to represent him.

"I thought 'Uh oh'," Rogers told The East Bay Times.

After receiving his letter in late June, Rogers contacted other business owners on the island and found at least a dozen of them had also been contacted by defense attorneys in an attempt to represent their businesses in ongoing ADA litigation. Rogers and other business owners found that all the suits have been filed on behalf of Orlando Garcia, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.

Garcia and fellow plaintiff Brian Whitaker, a quadriplegic who also uses a wheelchair, have filed more than 1,000 ADA lawsuits across the state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sacramento County attorney and quadriplegic Scott N. Johnson has filed more than 6,250 ADA lawsuits since 2003, according to the Sacramento Bee. Johnson was indicted in 2019 for reportedly failing to disclose his income from the rash of suits. Despite the pending case, Johnson has continued to file ADA lawsuits.

In late June, Garcia filed a number of lawsuits against businesses in San Francisco's Chinatown along Grant Avenue and Irving Street, claiming they failed to provide adequate wheelchair access.

A month later, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin's office launched an investigation into the lawsuits and "demand letters."

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office is not currently looking into the suits, according to spokesperson Angela Ruggiero, who formerly worked at The Times.

According to Rogers, 61 businesses in Alameda were hit with ADA lawsuits. The specific accusation against Lola's is that the ramp was not level, making those with disabilities unable to access the restaurant.

According to Rogers, the ramp is in compliance with the county codes.

Under federal law, a successful ADA lawsuit plaintiff can receive up to $4,000 for each violation under federal law, plus any additional attorney fees.

Rogers noted that he has already spent $5,000 as a legal retainer and, while he does not plan on settling the case, he estimates his legal fees could be as much as $30,000.

Bay Area businesses, hurting from the economic conditions laid bare by COVID-19-related health orders, have minimal margins as it is and a broad swathe of lawsuits on spurious grounds threatens to take even more eateries out of business.

While ADA compliance becomes more critical as restaurants around the Bay open back up for dine in experiences, the fact that one person has filed a broad swathe of the ADA lawsuits against businesses throughout San Francisco and the greater East Bay indicates that the legal process here is much more about compensation than compliance.

