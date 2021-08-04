One dead, two wounded in Concord gunfire Tuesday after fatal Pleasant Hill shooting ruled a homicide

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(CONCORD, Calif.) A 22-year-old Concord man was shot to death Tuesday night and two others were wounded after gunfire broke out on Pine Street in Concord, marking the fourth killing in the Contra Costa suburb this year.

According to The East Bay Times, authorities released few details but said in a statement that officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 1500 block of Pine Street around 9:55 p.m.

Saul Zuniga was killed in the Concord shooting, but officers have not released the names of the other two victims and did not have an update on their condition.

This is the fourth homicide in Concord this year and the third being investigated by local police. The fourth occurred on Highway 4 and is under the jurisdiction of California Highway Patrol.

Similarly, a fatal shooting inside a Pleasant Hill home is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities identified 46-year-old John Kruetz Wednesday.

In a social media post, Pleasant Hill police indicated they responded to reports about a man allegedly vandalizing parked vehicles around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The man was reportedly banging on windows and attempting to enter a homes around Shadow Mountain Court.

When officers responded to the area, they heard several gunshots. In a home near Camelback Road and Shadow Mountain, officers found Kruetz suffering from at least on gunshot wound. Kruetz was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Authorities released few details but did say that no other suspects are being sought and that witnesses and other involved parties "remained on scene and have been cooperating."

The shooting deaths mark a slight uptick in gun violence in the typically quiet suburbs.

On June 29, Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference to promote the $200 million investment in the CalVIP program. Newsom helped create the program through legislation he signed in 2019 to support "evidence-based local initiatives designed to break the cycle of violence in disproportionately impacted communities."

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.