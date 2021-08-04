Concord man gets 18 years for arson conspiracy

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(SAN FRANCISCO) A 47-year-old Concord man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after being found guilty of a scheme to firebomb the residences and offices of his enemies.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice Tuesday, Judge William Alsop ruled against David Jah.

"When Mr. Jah was unable to achieve his objectives in court, he turned violent. That is never acceptable," said acting United States Attorney Stephanie Hinds, according to The East Bay Times.

According to a release from the United States Attorney Northern District of California's Office, Jah and a second man Kristopher Alexis-Clark, of Vallejo, were arrested in February of 2019 for conspiracy to commit arson. Alexis-Clark was 24 at the time of the arrest. Alexis-Clark was also charged with attempted arson and possession of a destructive device.

According to the criminal complaint, the two men conspired to use Molotov cocktails to firebomb two Contra Costa County residences, one in Danville and one in Lafayette. Both residences belong to attorneys who had previously been involved in civil litigation against Jah over real estate holdings.

The lawyers Jah was targeting reportedly assissted in removing him and other family members from their home in San Francisco's Richmond District prior to its sale.

Both the Danville and Lafayette homes were hit with Molotov cocktails in the morning hours of Nov. 3, 2018. No physical injuries were reported.

The complaint details that the two men began discussing the plot in October of 2018 and that Alexis-Clark drove his vehicle to both residences on Nov. 3. Alexis-Clark allegedly agreed to participate in the firebombings for some undisclosed financial compensation.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent-in-Charge Patrick Gorman and FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Craig Fair noted that the sentencing will send a message.

"This sentencing will undoubtedly send a message to anyone who considers conducting these types of violent acts that they will not be tolerated. ATF will continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners to ensure crimes of this nature are investigated and prosecuted," Gorman said in part, published by The Times.

Jah reportedly offered Alexis-Clark and a second man, identified by The Times only as "Williams", between $800 and $5,000 for the attacks. Included in that was compensation for an Oct. 21, 2018 attack where Williams and Alexis-Clark mistakenly set the living room of one of the target's neighbors on fire after throwing a lit Molotov cocktail through the front window of the home.

