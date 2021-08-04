CHP investigating second fatal shooting on Highway 4

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) County authorities identified the 26-year-old man killed Monday night in a shooting on Highway 4, marking the sixth shooting on the highway since April.

According to The East Bay Times, the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Lawrence Esclovon, of Stockton.

California Highway Patrol spokesperson Edgar Vega noted that the agency would release additional information about the shooting later Tuesday but did not specify where or when.

According to The Times, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District (Con Fire) initially responded to reports of a possible traffic collision eastbound on Highway 4 at Lone Tree Way exit in Antioch.

This marks the sixth shooting, and second in just over two weeks, on the east Contra Costa County highway and the second fatality related to gun violence on the highway in as many weeks.

According to authorities, 24-year-old India Prince, of Oakland, was the first person to die in a shooting on the highway this year when her black Toyota Camry was hit while driving on the highway Saturday, July 24. Prince's 17-year-old brother was injured in the shooting and while her 2-year-old son was also in the car, he was not injured.

The assailant reportedly drove away from the scene and no one has been arrested yet.

On May 6, two people were wounded in gunfire near the Railroad Avenue exit in Pittsburg. That shooting came just five days after the third shooting in just under two weeks at the same intersection in Pittsburg. Authorities did not believe the shootings were connected, according to CHP.

In those previous instances, a 20-year-old man was injured in an April 29 shooting on Railroad Avenue and an 11-year-old girl sustained a small cut when she was hit by gunfire on Highway 4.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.