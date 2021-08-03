Rio Vista, CA

Contra Costa man faces drug and weapons charges after Rio Vista arrest

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFQ3S_0bGXAhvi00
(Fiona Goodall / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(RIO VISTA, Calif.) Officers in Rio Vista stopped a 31-year-old Pleasant Hill man Saturday afternoon and later arrested him charges of on suspicion of illegal drug possession, firearms, armor-piercing ammunition and having counterfeit cash.

Phillip Sturgis was booked into the Solano County Jail with a $75,000 bail and will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Solano County Superior Court in Fairfield.

According to a Facebook post, Sergeant Haley used the city camera system to detect a stolen 2008 GMC Acadia SUV stolen from San Francisco. Haley responded to the area and found fellow Rio Vista Officer Ryan Bigarani.

The two officers conducted a high-risk vehicle stop on Rolling Green Drive near St. Francis.

Sturgis was reportedly taken into custody without incident.

During the search of the vehicle, officers found a litany of weapons and ammunition. According to The East Bay Times, officers uncovered two 30-round AR-15 magazines; a 10-round AR-15 magazine loaded with armor-piercing ammunition; a .45- caliber silencer; two long-barrels AR-15 "uppers" (a component that carries the barrel and the bolt) two short-barrel AR-15 uppers, 13 AR-15 80 percent "lowers" (a component part that carries the firing mechanism and the magazine); five polymer pistol grips without serial numbers and two pistol slides without serial numbers. Photos of the weapons and ammunition were posted to the department's Facebook page.

Additionally, the officers found 13 bindles of methamphetamine packaged for sale, 13 grams of heroin (suspected to contain fentanyl), steroids, a digital scale, a series of counterfeit $20 bills and six false California identification cards.

Sturgis will likely face charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, auto theft, possession of high-capacity magazines, possession of armor-piercing ammunition, possession of forged identification, possession of forged ID with the intent to commit forgery, manufacturing and possessing undetectable firearms, possession of a controlled substance for sale. He may also face two additional misdemeanor charges for controlled substances.

This comes after Lafayette Police released information about the arrest of a 27-year-old Berkeley man in late June, who was carrying an "active shooter bag." In that instance, officers found several shotgun rounds as well as loose flare guns and metal pipes. Officers determined the man was attempting to make an improvised shotgun using the metal pipes and the flare guns.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_57b2adffe10f0dc0063408205c2f125d.blob

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area. The content ranges from lifestyle features about local restaurants or entrepreneurs to in-depth political coverage. Weekly sports coverage mixes analysis with historical review to offer readers a unique perspective on Bay Area sports.

San Francisco, CA
1799 followers
Loading

More from Built in the Bay

Oakland, CA

Man shot while attempting to stop Oakland Chinatown robbery

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (OAKLAND, Calif.) A man was shot while trying to stop an attempted robbery in Chinatown Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the injured man was in stable condition.Read full story
Alameda, CA

Lola's Chicken Shack and numerous other Alameda businesses hit with litany of suits from litigious ADA lawyer

(Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images for Booking.com) (ALAMEDA, Calif.) Lola's Chicken Shack, the popular fried chicken restaurant on Park Boulevard in Alameda, is among a number of Alameda restaurants recently hit by ADA lawsuits.Read full story
1 comments
Oroville, CA

State shuts down hydroelectric plant in unprecedented move as Lake Oroville drops to lowest levels in history

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (OROVILLE, Calif.) In an unprecedented move, officials shut down one of California's largest hydroelectric plants Thursday as water levels at Lake Oroville drop to the lowest levels since its construction.Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Andre Igoudala returning to the Warriors on minimum contract

(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) Andre Igoudala, the 37-year-old former Warrior who won the 2015 NBA Finals MVP with Golden State, is reportedly returning to the Bay on a one-year contract.Read full story
4 comments

PG&E shares changes to shutoff protocols amidst worsening drought

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (SACRAMENTO, Calif.) PG&E, the embattled northern California gas company, faced criticism and questions about its planned power shutoff protocols during a briefing with the California Public Utilities Commission Tuesday.Read full story
Concord, CA

One dead, two wounded in Concord gunfire Tuesday after fatal Pleasant Hill shooting ruled a homicide

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (CONCORD, Calif.) A 22-year-old Concord man was shot to death Tuesday night and two others were wounded after gunfire broke out on Pine Street in Concord, marking the fourth killing in the Contra Costa suburb this year.Read full story
9 comments
Concord, CA

Concord man gets 18 years for arson conspiracy

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) A 47-year-old Concord man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after being found guilty of a scheme to firebomb the residences and offices of his enemies.Read full story
1 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

CHP investigating second fatal shooting on Highway 4

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) County authorities identified the 26-year-old man killed Monday night in a shooting on Highway 4, marking the sixth shooting on the highway since April.Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

BART returns to near-regular service

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) BART will return to almost pre-pandemic levels starting Monday, according to an announcement on their website. The schedule change will bring back train service until midnight, Monday through Saturday, and will increase the direct trip to SFO on during the week.Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

These East Bay restaurants require proof of vaccination

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (EAST BAY AREA, Calif.) As delta variant cases continue to rise both in San Francisco and across the greater Bay Area, some restaurants are taking additional steps to provide patrons the highest level of safety possible.Read full story
18 comments
Hayward, CA

Man dies in Hayward hit-and-run on I-880 after two fatal crashes earlier this month

(John Moore / Getty Images) (HAYWARD, Calif.) A 52-year-old man, whose disabled SUV was stuck on Interstate 880 early Friday, was killed while walking on the side of the freeway, by a vehicle that did not stop.Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

Teens arrested in Oakland BART attempted robbery

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (OAKLAND, Calif.) Two teens, ages 15 and 16, were arrested Thursday afternoon following an alleged attempted robbery of a BART rider in Oakland.Read full story
20 comments
San Francisco, CA

Twitter closes SF and NY offices amid rising delta variant cases

(Leon Neal / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) Twitter has closed its offices in San Francisco and New York, just two week after reopening, amid rising delta variant cases. “After careful consideration of the CDC’s updated guidelines, and in light of current conditions, Twitter has made the decision to close our opened offices in New York and San Francisco as well as pause future office reopenings, effective immediately,” the company said in a statement published by The San Francisco Chronicle.Read full story
2 comments
Walnut Creek, CA

Contra Costa DA won't charge man arrested in fatal Walnut Creek shooting

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (WALNUT CREEK, Calif.) County prosecutors won't file charges against a 22-year-old Brentwood man arrested earlier this week in connection with an early morning fatal shooting outside of Spoontonic Lounge.Read full story
12 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Hemp moratorium lifted in Contra Costa County

(Omar Marques / Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors lifted the county's moratorium on industrial hemp cultivation Tuesday and created an ordinance that establishes cultivation standards and permitting processes.Read full story
2 comments
Antioch, CA

Antioch police body cams in action Tuesday, dash cam coming

(Leon Neal / Getty Images) (ANTIOCH, Calif.) Police-worn body cameras and dashboard cameras for patrol cars are slated to hit the streets of Antioch after the City Council unanimously approved policy guidelines Tuesday.Read full story
Lafayette, CA

Lafayette police arrest East Bay man with 'active shooter bag'

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (LAFAYETTE, Calif.) A 27-year-old Berkeley man was facing felony charges after police found him with an "active shooter bag" with evidence of a dangerous zip gun made from a flare pistol.Read full story
7 comments
Lafayette, CA

Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaks over Lamorinda this week

(Simon Robling / Getty Images) (LAMORINDA, Calif.) The Delta Aquariids meteor shower, which has been going on all month, will reach its peak this week. At its height, the shower will fire an estimated 10 to 20 meteors and hour.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Three hundred San Francisco bars will require proof of vaccination

(Stephen Lam / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) The San Francisco Bar Alliance, announced Monday that its 300 members have decided to limit indoor service to those who have proof of vaccination or proof that they are COVID-19 negative.Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 3

Community Policy