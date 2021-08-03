Contra Costa man faces drug and weapons charges after Rio Vista arrest

(Fiona Goodall / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(RIO VISTA, Calif.) Officers in Rio Vista stopped a 31-year-old Pleasant Hill man Saturday afternoon and later arrested him charges of on suspicion of illegal drug possession, firearms, armor-piercing ammunition and having counterfeit cash.

Phillip Sturgis was booked into the Solano County Jail with a $75,000 bail and will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Solano County Superior Court in Fairfield.

According to a Facebook post, Sergeant Haley used the city camera system to detect a stolen 2008 GMC Acadia SUV stolen from San Francisco. Haley responded to the area and found fellow Rio Vista Officer Ryan Bigarani.

The two officers conducted a high-risk vehicle stop on Rolling Green Drive near St. Francis.

Sturgis was reportedly taken into custody without incident.

During the search of the vehicle, officers found a litany of weapons and ammunition. According to The East Bay Times, officers uncovered two 30-round AR-15 magazines; a 10-round AR-15 magazine loaded with armor-piercing ammunition; a .45- caliber silencer; two long-barrels AR-15 "uppers" (a component that carries the barrel and the bolt) two short-barrel AR-15 uppers, 13 AR-15 80 percent "lowers" (a component part that carries the firing mechanism and the magazine); five polymer pistol grips without serial numbers and two pistol slides without serial numbers. Photos of the weapons and ammunition were posted to the department's Facebook page.

Additionally, the officers found 13 bindles of methamphetamine packaged for sale, 13 grams of heroin (suspected to contain fentanyl), steroids, a digital scale, a series of counterfeit $20 bills and six false California identification cards.

Sturgis will likely face charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, auto theft, possession of high-capacity magazines, possession of armor-piercing ammunition, possession of forged identification, possession of forged ID with the intent to commit forgery, manufacturing and possessing undetectable firearms, possession of a controlled substance for sale. He may also face two additional misdemeanor charges for controlled substances.

This comes after Lafayette Police released information about the arrest of a 27-year-old Berkeley man in late June, who was carrying an "active shooter bag." In that instance, officers found several shotgun rounds as well as loose flare guns and metal pipes. Officers determined the man was attempting to make an improvised shotgun using the metal pipes and the flare guns.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.