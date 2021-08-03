These East Bay restaurants require proof of vaccination

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(EAST BAY AREA, Calif.) As delta variant cases continue to rise both in San Francisco and across the greater Bay Area, some restaurants are taking additional steps to provide patrons the highest level of safety possible.

On July 28, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released updated recommendations about mask-wearing in public places. According to the CDPH guidelines, all individuals regardless of vaccination status, are suggested to wear a mask while indoors at public places.

Some restaurant and bar owners are taking precautions a step further by requiring all possible patrons to provide proof of vaccination prior to entry.

In late July, the SF Bar Owner Alliance officially endorsed proof of vaccination before allowing patrons inside. This mandate, different from the old government mandate, instituted in the early days of the pandemic, is imposed not by a state or even federal agency but by the bars themselves.

In many cases you'll need a physical copy of your vaccination card, but some business owners will also accept the digital vaccination card issued from the state.

These East Bay bars and restaurants will follow the lead of the SF Bar Owner Alliance and require proof of vaccination.

Oakland

The Port Bar on Broadway will require proof of vaccination at the door and masking when not eating or drinking, according to Berkeleyside.

Palmetto and Kon-Tiki require proof of vaccination in order to remove your mask indoors. As of Monday, possible guests will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test if they want to enter at all, according to Berkeleyside.

Similarly, the Temescal wine bar Snail Bar requires guests to bring either their vaccination cards, a clear photo of the vaccination card or a digital vaccination card before entering, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

A more complete list of restaurants and bars requiring vaccinations can be found here.

