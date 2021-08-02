BART returns to near-regular service

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(SAN FRANCISCO) BART will return to almost pre-pandemic levels starting Monday, according to an announcement on their website.

The schedule change will bring back train service until midnight, Monday through Saturday, and will increase the direct trip to SFO on during the week.

In late March of last year, BART adjusted its weekday service from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. It previously closed at midnight prior to the pandemic. Similarly, a week later, on March 28, 2020, BART adjusted its weekend service from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday service previously started at 6 a.m.

While the schedule changed, much of the service returns to pre-pandemic levels, including some line expansions, with some notable exceptions. For example, there will be extra commuter trains on the Antioch-SFO or the Yellow line during peak ridership hours.

Sunday service will continue to run until 9 p.m. to accommodate infrastructure rebuilding projects including the cable replacement project.

According to a post on their website, a portion of the replacement work will be done on the tracks between the Coliseum and Union City stations to replace 34.5kV (kilovolt) cables that have come to the end of their design life. In total, roughly 79,000 feet of cable will be replaced.

Daily weekend service will be reduced to a single track between Hayward and Union City stations on Aug. 15, Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.

On June 7 of this year, 26 trips were added to the weekday schedule and 16 trips were added to the Saturday schedule.

According to data gathered by the agency, ridership throughout July was a fraction of pre-pandemic levels. On Saturday, July 31, ridership on BART was 32 percent of pre-Covid budget projections for that period in July compared to last year.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.