Man dies in Hayward hit-and-run on I-880 after two fatal crashes earlier this month

(HAYWARD, Calif.) A 52-year-old man, whose disabled SUV was stuck on Interstate 880 early Friday, was killed while walking on the side of the freeway, by a vehicle that did not stop.

According to California Highway Patrol, the man was a San Ramon resident. He has not been identified by name publicly.

The man's Honda CR-V was found with the engine on in the No. 4 southbound lane on Interstate 880 near Winton Avenue, according to The East Bay Times.

According to CHP Officer Dustin Kennerly, the man had reportedly gotten out of his vehicle in an attempt to walk and find assistance. A CHP officer found the man lying in traffic roughly 300 feet south of the Honda. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that hit the 52-year-old fled the scene and the driver is being sought by authorities. Investigators are still determining what cause the CR-V to stop initially.

All southbound traffic was temporarily stopped while CHP investigated the crash. All lanes reopened by 5 a.m.

Earlier this month, two men, one of whom was a 70-year-old Fremont man, died in separate collision on Interstate 880. Authorities identified the Fremont man as James R. Venenciano but did not identify the second man.

On July 9, Venenciano was driving an Acura MDX southbound on Interstate 880 just past Aladdin Avenue when his vehicle collided with a semi-truck. Authorities are still investigating what casued Venenciano's vehicle to collide with the truck, according to CHP.

