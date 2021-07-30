Teens arrested in Oakland BART attempted robbery

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(OAKLAND, Calif.) Two teens, ages 15 and 16, were arrested Thursday afternoon following an alleged attempted robbery of a BART rider in Oakland.

According to officials, a 61-year-old San Francisco man was on the train as it approached the West Oakland Station around 2 p.m. when the two youths attempted to steal his back pack.

The 15-year-old reportedly sprayed the man during the altercation, but, after being unable to successfully steal the backpack, fled from the train at the station.

One of the suspects was arrested in the station parking lot, the other was arrested a few blocks away. Both suspects are reportedly from Oakland. Both suspects were arrested for attempted robbery of a public transportation passenger, conspiracy to commit a crime and no proof of payment.

The 15-year-old who allegedly pepper-sprayed the intended victim was also arrested on suspicion of use of a tear gas weapon and being a minor in possession of a tear gas weapon. The other suspect also had an outstanding warrant for trespassing, according to BART officials. Both were booked at Juvenile Hall.

According to BART spokesperson Chris Fillipi, the man was transported to a hospital for treatment of the skin irritation caused by the pepper spray.

In late May, a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were arrested for an alleged BART train robbery in Oakland. In mid-November of 2019, a 16-year-old Hayward boy was arrested for an alleged cellphone robbery of a BART passenger in Dublin.

