Oakland, CA

Teens arrested in Oakland BART attempted robbery

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWCWU_0bD6WjMH00
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(OAKLAND, Calif.) Two teens, ages 15 and 16, were arrested Thursday afternoon following an alleged attempted robbery of a BART rider in Oakland.

According to officials, a 61-year-old San Francisco man was on the train as it approached the West Oakland Station around 2 p.m. when the two youths attempted to steal his back pack.

The 15-year-old reportedly sprayed the man during the altercation, but, after being unable to successfully steal the backpack, fled from the train at the station.

One of the suspects was arrested in the station parking lot, the other was arrested a few blocks away. Both suspects are reportedly from Oakland. Both suspects were arrested for attempted robbery of a public transportation passenger, conspiracy to commit a crime and no proof of payment.

The 15-year-old who allegedly pepper-sprayed the intended victim was also arrested on suspicion of use of a tear gas weapon and being a minor in possession of a tear gas weapon. The other suspect also had an outstanding warrant for trespassing, according to BART officials. Both were booked at Juvenile Hall.

According to BART spokesperson Chris Fillipi, the man was transported to a hospital for treatment of the skin irritation caused by the pepper spray.

In late May, a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were arrested for an alleged BART train robbery in Oakland. In mid-November of 2019, a 16-year-old Hayward boy was arrested for an alleged cellphone robbery of a BART passenger in Dublin.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 20

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_57b2adffe10f0dc0063408205c2f125d.blob

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area. The content ranges from lifestyle features about local restaurants or entrepreneurs to in-depth political coverage. Weekly sports coverage mixes analysis with historical review to offer readers a unique perspective on Bay Area sports.

San Francisco, CA
1755 followers
Loading

More from Built in the Bay

Concord, CA

One dead, two wounded in Concord gunfire Tuesday after fatal Pleasant Hill shooting ruled a homicide

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (CONCORD, Calif.) A 22-year-old Concord man was shot to death Tuesday night and two others were wounded after gunfire broke out on Pine Street in Concord, marking the fourth killing in the Contra Costa suburb this year.Read full story
3 comments
Concord, CA

Concord man gets 18 years for arson conspiracy

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) A 47-year-old Concord man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after being found guilty of a scheme to firebomb the residences and offices of his enemies.Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

CHP investigating second fatal shooting on Highway 4

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) County authorities identified the 26-year-old man killed Monday night in a shooting on Highway 4, marking the sixth shooting on the highway since April.Read full story
1 comments
Rio Vista, CA

Contra Costa man faces drug and weapons charges after Rio Vista arrest

(Fiona Goodall / Getty Images) (RIO VISTA, Calif.) Officers in Rio Vista stopped a 31-year-old Pleasant Hill man Saturday afternoon and later arrested him charges of on suspicion of illegal drug possession, firearms, armor-piercing ammunition and having counterfeit cash.Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

BART returns to near-regular service

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) BART will return to almost pre-pandemic levels starting Monday, according to an announcement on their website. The schedule change will bring back train service until midnight, Monday through Saturday, and will increase the direct trip to SFO on during the week.Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

These East Bay restaurants require proof of vaccination

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (EAST BAY AREA, Calif.) As delta variant cases continue to rise both in San Francisco and across the greater Bay Area, some restaurants are taking additional steps to provide patrons the highest level of safety possible.Read full story
13 comments
Hayward, CA

Man dies in Hayward hit-and-run on I-880 after two fatal crashes earlier this month

(John Moore / Getty Images) (HAYWARD, Calif.) A 52-year-old man, whose disabled SUV was stuck on Interstate 880 early Friday, was killed while walking on the side of the freeway, by a vehicle that did not stop.Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Twitter closes SF and NY offices amid rising delta variant cases

(Leon Neal / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) Twitter has closed its offices in San Francisco and New York, just two week after reopening, amid rising delta variant cases. “After careful consideration of the CDC’s updated guidelines, and in light of current conditions, Twitter has made the decision to close our opened offices in New York and San Francisco as well as pause future office reopenings, effective immediately,” the company said in a statement published by The San Francisco Chronicle.Read full story
2 comments
Walnut Creek, CA

Contra Costa DA won't charge man arrested in fatal Walnut Creek shooting

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (WALNUT CREEK, Calif.) County prosecutors won't file charges against a 22-year-old Brentwood man arrested earlier this week in connection with an early morning fatal shooting outside of Spoontonic Lounge.Read full story
12 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Hemp moratorium lifted in Contra Costa County

(Omar Marques / Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors lifted the county's moratorium on industrial hemp cultivation Tuesday and created an ordinance that establishes cultivation standards and permitting processes.Read full story
2 comments
Antioch, CA

Antioch police body cams in action Tuesday, dash cam coming

(Leon Neal / Getty Images) (ANTIOCH, Calif.) Police-worn body cameras and dashboard cameras for patrol cars are slated to hit the streets of Antioch after the City Council unanimously approved policy guidelines Tuesday.Read full story
Lafayette, CA

Lafayette police arrest East Bay man with 'active shooter bag'

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (LAFAYETTE, Calif.) A 27-year-old Berkeley man was facing felony charges after police found him with an "active shooter bag" with evidence of a dangerous zip gun made from a flare pistol.Read full story
7 comments
Lafayette, CA

Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaks over Lamorinda this week

(Simon Robling / Getty Images) (LAMORINDA, Calif.) The Delta Aquariids meteor shower, which has been going on all month, will reach its peak this week. At its height, the shower will fire an estimated 10 to 20 meteors and hour.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Three hundred San Francisco bars will require proof of vaccination

(Stephen Lam / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) The San Francisco Bar Alliance, announced Monday that its 300 members have decided to limit indoor service to those who have proof of vaccination or proof that they are COVID-19 negative.Read full story
6 comments
Richmond, CA

Body recovered at Point Pinole believed to be missing teen

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) This article has been updated after its original pubilcation. UPDATED: Richmond police confirmed Monday that the body found in the water at Point Pinole last Thursday was the body of Antoine Whittley.Read full story
14 comments
Butte County, CA

Dixie, Fly fire merge Sunday night as crews fear the combined fire could create its own thunderstorms

(Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / Getty Images) (BUTTE COUNTY, Calif.) The Dixie and Fly fires, burning through the remote foothills of Butte and Plumas counties, merged overnight Sunday near the town of Twain. Emergency crews warned that the increasingly dire conditions could create lightning and thunderstorms late in the weekend.Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek delivery driver shot and killed in road rage incident

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (WALNUT CREEK, Calif.) A 25-year-old Vallejo man was shot and killed on a Door Dash delivery in Walnut Creek, by an 18-year-old assailant who believed the victim cut him off, according to authorities.Read full story
18 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Report: Con Fire should merge with other county fire districts

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (LAFAYETTE, Calif.) A recently released study, conducted by the consultant company AP Triton which was hired by Contra Costa County last year, recommends that Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) consolidate with the East Contra Costa and Rodeo-Hercules districts to "increase effectiveness and efficiency," according to Patch.Read full story
1 comments

Evacuation orders expand on Dixie Fire

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (PULGA, Calif.) Fire officials and crews working on the Dixie Fire remain optimistic about the progress made despite the fact that the Northern California fire spread several thousand more acres on Wednesday.Read full story

Comments / 20

Community Policy